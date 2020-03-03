PARKERSBURG — Class AAA’s two-time defending state champion is headed back to the state tournament.
Barely.
Parkersburg High survived a scare from a competitive Huntington High team in a Class AAA, Region IV girls high school basketball co-final Tuesday inside PHS Memorial Fieldhouse.
Aleea Crites scored 17 points and blocked two shots in a 59-54 victory. Maddi Leggett added 13 points and six assists as Tatiana Popa and Kristen Lowers added nine points each for the home team. The teamwork and balanced attack came on a good night.
Lonnie Lucas’ Highlanders consistently responded to the Big Reds’ best punches, but ran out of steam in the end. Three pairs of free throws shot by Maggie Richards, Popa, and Bre Wilson, respectively, in the closing minute led to six of the last eight points.
Madison Slash’s final two points with seconds remaining set the score. The Highlanders best player on the evening did her best to keep her team in the game. She finished with a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double.
Slash’s effort constantly kept the Highlanders in the contest. Her effort on the boards earned the visitors’ needed extra chances at points around the rim and Huntington High capitalized. This was how they largely built their 31-30 halftime lead. It was a first half featuring just three lead changes before PHS held the advantage much of the third period, but not all of it.
Kristen Lowers bucket off a Huntington turnover gave the Big Reds a 32-31 lead just 50 seconds into the quarter. Slash’s deuce off a turnover from the Big Reds’ Maggie Richards then re-established the Highlanders advantage with 5:26 remaining in the quarter.
Leggett’s 3-point shot 25 seconds later pushed the home team back in front, but not for long. Huntington capitalized on the Big Reds’ 1-for-8 shooting the next few minutes, eventually reclaiming the advantage on three of Rayvn Goodson’s 16 points with 32 seconds left.
“They threw us out of our game, but I told the girls just to get back in the game and calm yourself down,” said Lucas. “We ran a 1-3-1 trap and it worked the first three times, but I knew it wasn’t going to work forever.”
“Give them some credit,” said Cozzens. “They stepped up and got some tough stops down the stretch and hit some big shots.”
Huntington’s last gasp came on Slash’s deuce just 52 seconds into the fourth period. PHS then controlled the rest of the game and hit their freebies late to seal the game.
It was exactly the kind of game Cozzens and company envisioned preparing for during trips to Myrtle Beach and Tennessee earlier in the year. The Big Reds never tightened up and never pressed.
“There was just a lot of good competition down there and it was good for us to play those games so we were ready for ones like this one,” said Wilson, who didn’t want the PHS senior’s run to end away from Charleston.
Parkersburg, which earned the top seed next week after Morgantown’s upset of Wheeling Park, will face Region II co-champion Spring Mills at 7 p.m. March 11 inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“I can’t wait to get down there and hopefully win another state title,” Wilson said.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 16 15 11 12 — 54: Swann 3 3-4 10, Jackson 1 2-3 5, Turner 1 1-3 3, Slash 10 2-4 20, Goodson 6 0-0 14. TOTALS: 21-46 8-14 54.
PARKERSBURG 12 18 10 19 — 59: Lowers 4 0-0 9, Leggett 5 0-0 13, Crites 8 0-0 17, Florence 0 2-2 2, Wilson 2 2-3 7, Richards 0 2-2 2, Popa 2 5-6 9, TOTALS: 21-46 11-13 59.