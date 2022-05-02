HUNTINGTON — Robby Martin enjoys being compared to Darnell Wright, but said he knows he is not on par with the University of Tennessee football star ... yet.
Martin follows Wright, Max Howell, Bryce Damous, Billy Ross, Max Wentz and others as a standout offensive lineman at Huntington High. Ross played at North Carolina, Howell at East Tennessee State, Damous at UAB and Wentz recently signed with Dartmouth.
Martin’s recruiting has blown up in the last month, with scholarship offers from Penn State, Miami and West Virginia coming behind earlier overtures from Marshall, Kent State and Eastern Kentucky. Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Ohio, Appalachian State and VMI extended invitations to visit.
“I feel great (about the offers), but I have more work to do,” Martin said. “I can’t stop working. This is showing me I have to work even harder.”
Wright said he’d love to see Martin in orange and white.
“I’m tryna get you up here,” Wright tweeted to Martin in December.
Martin said he understands that talent and potential will take him only so far. To play at college football’s higher levels, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound sophomore left tackle will need to become bigger and stronger.
Martin increased his stock by winning the Class AAA heavyweight wrestling state championship, showing strength, agility and intelligence that college football coaches covet. He already benefits from Huntington High’s offense, which combines a strong running game with a high-powered passing attack that allowed him to showcase his skills in both areas the last two seasons.
Martin, who helped the Highlanders to a 13-1 record and the Class AAA title game last season, said he is flattered by the attention he’s receiving. He said he will keep a level head, however, and not let the accolades boost his ego. He described himself as “blessed, thankful and thrilled with the offers he’s received.”
“I couldn’t do anything without God,” Martin humbly said.
Huntington coach Billy Seals said Martin, whom he calls “RobCat,” is a talented player who will continue to work hard.
“He’s just started his journey,” Seals said. “Right now he’s hard to project. He still has a lot of work to do the next two years. The potential to be a great player is there. I want him to be the best Robby Martin he can be.”
Martin isn’t the first Huntington High lineman in his family to be courted by major college programs. His uncle, Rick Martin, starred for the old Huntington High in the late 1960s before going on to WVU and play center and defensive tackle. The elder Martin was known for quickness and effort, traits his nephews shares.
Martin said his favorite college team is WVU because his uncle played there, but that has no bearing on where he will play.
“I have no clue where I want to go,” said Martin, who is undecided on a major.