HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s 21-17 victory over Cabell Midland was last week, but might as well have been a century ago.
The Highlanders (3-0 and No. 2 in Class AAA) briefly celebrated their triumph over their arch-rival in the Battle for the Shield, then turned their attention to No. 4 George Washington (3-0). HHS and the Patriots meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Steve Edwards, Sr. Field. WRVC 930--AM and 94.1 FM is scheduled to broadcast the game.
“We celebrate for 24 hours, then get back to work,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals said. “We have a lot of improvements to make. We know we can get better.”
The Highlander defense experienced great trouble getting off the field last week, as Cabell Midland ran 67 plays to HHS’ 25. Seals and his players know that Huntington High isn’t likely to escape with a victory again if George Washington controls the ball in such a manner.
“We made plays when we had to, but it was tough,” defensive back Noah Waynick said of the Midland game.
The Patriots feature a different style than the Knights. George Washington throws much more often and combines the air game with a solid rushing attack. The strategy has worked in a 49-0 victory at St. Albans, a 35-21 triumph at Ashland and a 35-14 win over Hurricane.
Huntington High’s defense, however, presents more of a challenge. The Highlanders, led by Waynick, linebackers Tyrees Smith and David Bradshaw safety Scout Arthur and defensive end Donovan Garrett, among others, surrenders just eight points per game. The unit has been impressive in a 47-7 victory over Parkersburg, a 38-0 shutout of Hurricane and, despite giving up 399 yards, last week against Cabell Midland.
“Our defense and special teams have been really good,” HHS quarterback Gavin Lochow said. “They kept us in the game last week.”
Huntington High and G.W. didn’t meet last season, but the Highlanders won six in a row from 2013 through 2018 before the Patriots won 31-30 in 2019.
“The goal is to be 1-0 this week,” Seals said. “We’re focused on this game and we have to come ready to play.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
