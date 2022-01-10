The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20211215 hhsgirls 06.jpg
Huntington's Amara Jackson (1) drives the lane agaisnt Woodrow Wilson defender Lithena Hazelwood (10) during a girls high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Huntington High School.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Defending state champion Huntington High continued its iron grip on the No. 1 spot in Class AAAA in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll Monday.

The Highlanders (7-0) received all 10 first-place votes, good for 100 points, to outdistance No. 2 Morgantown (7-0, 89). Wheeling Park (10-1, 72) swapped places with Cabell Midland for third, with the Knights (6-2, 66) dipping to fourth. Greenbrier East (8-0, 60) was fifth. Princeton (7-1, 39), Buckhannon-Upshur (6-2, 33), George Washington (5-1, 31), Capital (4-2, 29) and Parkersburg (4-3 15) round out the top 10.

In Class A, Tolsia (7-1, 64) held firm at No. 5 and Huntington St. Joe (2-6, 39) rose one spot to fifth, tied with Clay-Battelle (4-0, 39). Gilmer County (9-0, 95) was top-ranked ahead of Cameron (6-1, 88) and Tucker County (7-2, 69). Gilmer received nine first place votes. No. 7 Tug Valley (0-3, 39) picked up the other and tied Doddridge County (5-2, 38). Webster County (3-1, 36) and Calhoun County (2-3) 21 filled out the top 10.

Fairmont Senior (8-0, 99) earned nine first-place nods to rank No. 1 in Class AAA. North Marion (6-0, 85) was second. Logan (8-0, 84) garnered the other first-place vote and was third, followed in top five by defending state champion Nitro (6-1, 68) and Wayne (5-1, 58) in the top five. PikeView, East Fairmont, Philip Barbour, Robert C. Byrd and Winfield made up the rest of the top 10.

In Class AA, Parkersburg Catholic (8-0, 99) took the top spot with nine No. 1 votes. Frankfort (7-0, 84) was second, with Wyoming East (4-2, 83, one first-place vote) third. Petersburg, St. Marys, Summers County, Mingo Central, Ritchie County, Charleston Catholic and Williamstown round out the top 10.

In the boys poll, Huntington St. Joe (6-2, 58) climbed from fifth to fourth in Class A, behind Greater Beckley Christian (7-1, 89, seven No. 1 votes), James Monroe (6-1, 83) and Man (7-2, 81, three first-place votes). Tug Valley was fifth, followed in the top 10 by Greenbrier West, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley, Webster County and Cameron. Tolsia (0-8) received votes.

In Class AAAA, Cabell Midland (4-3, 21) tied Martinsburg (3-2) for ninth. Morgantown (5-3, 88) picked up seven top votes to rank No. 1, narrowly ahead of George Washington (5-0, 87, two first-place votes). Jefferson (5-0, 75, one first-place vote) was third, ahead of Parkersburg South, Hedgesville, South Charleston, Musselman and University. Huntington High (4-3) received 19 points, good for 11th.

Logan (6-0, 97) was No. 1 on eight ballots to rank at the top of Class AAA. Shady Spring (6-1, 85) picked up two first-place votes to place second. Fairmont Senior, Winfield, Wheeling Central, Herbert Hoover, East Fairmont, Elkins, Berkeley Springs and Nitro finish the top 10.

Poca (6-1, 100) was a unanimous No 1 in Class AA. St. Marys (7-0, 85) was second, followed by Williamstown, Bluefield, Ravenswood, South Harrison, Charleston Catholic, Chapmanville, Mingo Central and Wyoming East.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

