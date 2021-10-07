HUNTINGTON -- After going 6-0 against some of the blue bloods of West Virginia high school football, fans might wonder if Huntington High might take Woodrow Wilson (2-3) lightly.
Not a chance, Highlanders coach Billy Seals said.
Seals leads his team into Friday's 7:30 p.m. Homecoming game with the Flying Eagles at Bob Sang Stadium as if HHS is playing Cabell Midland, Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, Parkersburg or Spring Valley. The Highlanders have beaten all those foes in racing to the top of Class AAA in the Secondary School Activities Commission rankings.
"Our goal is to go 1-0 this week," Seals said. "Woodrow is better. They had a good win at Morgantown and they have a good football team."
The Flying Eagles also are motivated by the chance to make the playoffs. Woodrow Wilson is 19th and the top 16 teams qualify for the postseason. A victory over No. 1 Huntington High would result in a bonanza of ratings points.
The Flying Eagles have shown ability. They own a 39-12 triumph over Riverside and a 28-27 win at Morgantown. Along with a 28-14 loss to No. 10 Greenbrier East and an ugly 61-13 loss to No. 13 Parkersburg South, Woodrow Wilson has a 21-14 loss to No. 5 Princeton. The Tigers needed a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown to secure that win last week.
The Flying Eagles run the Wing-T, but throw out of it. Maddex McMillen passed for 171 yards and two touchdowns last week. For the season, the senior quarterback has completed 60 of 110 passes for 859 yards and seven touchdowns, with five interceptions. McMillen's 60 yards rushing are second in an unproductive ground attack led by Matthew Moore's 153 yards on 31 attempts. Wide receiver Kenyan Cook, committed to Georgetown University, has 21 catches for 324 yards and three touchdowns.
Seals said Woodrow Wilson features fine players, but the game likely will be determined by how well his own guys play.
"I'm concerned about us," Seals said. "We have some things to clean up. We were in the red zone several times against Spring Valley and didn't get points."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
