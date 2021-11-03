HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High (9-0) at Riverside (3-6) appears to be a football mismatch.
The Highlanders, though, aren't thinking that way because of two words -- South Charleston. Riverside stunned the talent-laden defending state champions 22-14 on Oct. 15. HHS doesn't want to risk its No. 1 ranking in Class AAA by taking the Warriors lightly.
Riverside has proven itself capable and not just by beating the Black Eagles. Last week the Warriors defeated a solid Lincoln County team 33-12, rallying forma 12-7 halftime deficit. Consistency has been a problem for Riverside, but it has played well enough in spurts to be capable of causing problems.
Junior quarterback Jake Walker accumulated more than 300 total yards last week and will be a focal point for Huntington High's stout defense, which give up 8.7 points per game against one of the stronger schedules in the state. Walker completed just 9 of 23 passes, but they went for 171 yards, and ran 12 times for 132 yards.
Lincoln County hurt Riverside running the ball in the first half, but the Warriors adjusted. Forced to the air, the Panthers ran into trouble, as Michael Terrell and Braydin Ward intercepted passes. Ward also made two sacks.
Huntington High poses a significantly greater threat than did Lincoln County. Junior quarterback Gavin Lochow has completed 75 of 133 passes for 1263 and 14 touchdowns. He also has rushed 94 times for 697 yards and 13 TDs. Noah Waynick has caught 28 passes for 624 yards and four touchdowns. Amari Felder has 443 yards and six touchdowns on 50 carries. Curtis Jones has carried 73 times for 405 yards and five touchdowns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
