HUNTINGTON — Austin O’Malley recognized the grass on the other side isn’t always the shade of Kelly green.
The Huntington High School baseball standout signed with Marshall University on Tuesday. The senior third baseman said he considered other schools, including West Virginia State and some from Kentucky, but opted to stay close to home.
“I looked at other schools, but why not take the opportunity right in front of me,” O’Malley said.
O’Malley helped the Highlanders to an 18-11 record this season. He is the son of Marshall associate athletic director and chief of staff Jeff O’Malley.
“I’ve been around the program a lot,” the younger O’Malley said. “I’m glad to be a part of it.”
O’Malley said he plans to major in accounting. He hopes to total up a passel of run the Herd scores, but will wait a bit before contributing in games.
“I’ll redshirt my first year,” O’Malley said. “I’ll play third base. I like it.”
O’Malley thanked teammates and coaches past and present for helping him earn a chance to play college baseball.
O’Malley is the third Huntington High player to sign in the last two weeks. Pitcher shortstop Braden Shepherd and catcher Eli Shouldis each signed with NCAA Division III power Marietta.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
