Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (3), left, prepares to hand the ball off to running back D’Edrick Graves (7) as the Huntington High School football team takes on Martinsburg during the Class AAA semifinals on Nov. 26 in Huntington.
WHEELING — Gavin Lochow chowed down on a slice of pizza Friday night, but he wasn’t happy about it.
He liked the food. It was the time it took to eat it during a team meal at Huntington High’s hotel that bothered him. The supper took away from preparation time for Saturday’s noon Class AAA state football championship game vs. Parkersburg South at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“Last year for us maybe we were a little big-eyed at all the pageantry and the pregame introductions and all that,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said of a 62-21 title-game loss to Martinsburg. “The thing I’ve recognized this year with this team is these guys are businesseslike. They want to do very little when we get to Wheeling. They want to have team meetings and do very little other than get ready for the game. That shows the maturity and things we all learned from last year with the mistakes we made before the game.”
Parkersburg South hasn’t been to a state championship game since beating Martinsburg 26-20 in 2003. The Patriots didn’t stay in Wheeling Friday, opting to drive up Sarturday morning.
Seals said the second-seeded Highlanders (12-1) will have to play well against No. 1 South (12-1).
“South is really good offensively,” Seals said. “They average 58 points per game in the playoffs. They’re really good up front. They have big, physical offensive linemen. They have weapons all over the place on offense.”
Quarterback Robert Shockey and wide receiver Cyrus Traugh receive most of the attention, but Seals said he’s impressed with running back Gage Wright, a 6-foot, 185-pound junior who averages 109 yards per game.
“Their running back is underrated,” Seals said. “People don’t talk about him as much as they should. He’s a big, physical guy with great leverage.”
Seals also praised Shockey, who has thrown for 2,681 yards and 33 touchdowns, and Traugh, who has 1,020 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns. The Highlanders coach, though, said the Patriots’ defense also is underrated.
“Their defense gets left out of the conversation with them scoring so many points, but they’ve played really good football the last five or six weeks of the season,” Seals said. “They’re physical and very athletic.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
