Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (3), left, prepares to hand the ball off to running back D’Edrick Graves (7) as the Huntington High School football team takes on Martinsburg during the Class AAA semifinals on Nov. 26 in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

WHEELING — Gavin Lochow chowed down on a slice of pizza Friday night, but he wasn’t happy about it.

He liked the food. It was the time it took to eat it during a team meal at Huntington High’s hotel that bothered him. The supper took away from preparation time for Saturday’s noon Class AAA state football championship game vs. Parkersburg South at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

