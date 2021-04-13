LLOYD, Ky. -- Huntington High made new coach John Dennison's debut a success with a 6-4 victory over Greenup County (4-3) in high school baseball.
The Highlanders (1-0) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led 5-4 before tacking on a late run.
Carter Williams went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored for Huntington High. Mason McGinnis smacked two hits.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 001 021 1 -- 5 5 2
GREENUP COUNTY 400 101 x -- 6 10 0
Clevenger, Carroll (2) and Adkins; Smith, Carter, Williams, Austin, Rigges, Harshbarger, Hanlon and Shouldis, McElvey.
Hitting: (HH) Williams 2-3 2B 2 RBI, McGinnis 2-3, Hanlon 2B, Conn 2B; (GC) Gibson 2B.
SPRING VALLEY 17, SOUTH CHARLESTON 1: The Timberwolves (1-0) scored eight runs in the first inning and pounded 16 hits in a blowout of the host Black Eagles (0-1).
Luke Stollings went 2 for 3 with three RBI. Hank Hachman was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Austin Blair and Justin Harold each drove in two runs.
NITRO 9, WINFIELD 4: Tyler Anderson, Jacob Angel, Jack Callicoat and Bryce Wolford smacked a pair of hits apiece to help the Wildcats (1-0) top the visiting Pioneers. Chase Jackson was 2 for 3 for Wayne (0-1).
IRONTON 6, PORTSMOUTH 5: Cole Freeman drove in two runs, including the walk-off game winner, on squeeze bunts to lift the Fighting Tigers over the Trojans in Ohio Valley Conference.
Portsmouth led 5-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh. Ashton Duncan's single started Ironton's rally. Kyle Howell reached on an error and Jon Wylie singled in Duncan to make it 5-4. Cameron Deere was hit by a pitch before Ryan Ashley singled in Howell to tie. Freeman then laid down a bunt that scored Wylie to win it.
Deere was 2 for 2 with two RBI. Freeman went 3 for 4 and drove in two. Ashley went 2 for 4. Wylie was the winning pitcher. For the Trojans, Daewin Spence was 2 for 3, Drew Roe went 2 for 4 and Tyler Duncan had two RBI.
PORTSMOUTH 030 000 2 -- 5 10 1
IRONTON 000 120 3 -- 6 10 0
Lonardo, Duncan (5), Spence (7) and Yerardi; Sloan, Wylie (6) and Bias.
Hitting: (P) Spence 2-3 3B, Roe 2-4, Duncan 2 RBI; (I) Deere 2-2 2 RBI, Ashley 2-4, Freeman 3-4 3 RBI.
COAL GROVE 13, SOUTH POINT 1: Tait Matney pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 as the Hornets (1-5 overall, 1-3 OVC) beat the host Pointers (1-8, 0-4). Jordan Ermalovich singled in the sixth to break up Matney's no-hit bid.
Coal Grove scored nine runs in the third inning. Hunter Staton drove in four runs and Schyler Shope three.
COAL GROVE 009 004 -- 13 7 0
SOUTH POINT 000 010 -- 1 1 2
Matney and Stephens; McCallister and Chapman.
Hitting: (CG) Keaton 2B, Shope 3 RBI, Staton 4 RBI, Osborne 2B.
VIKINGS SPLIT: Symmes Valley overcame errors on four consecutive plays that led to two Green runs in the first inning to win 8-2 in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. The Vikings (7-1 overall, 4-1 Southern Ohio Conference) scored five times in the second to pull away. Caden Brammer earned the win. Logan Justice went 2 for 4.
Errors, though, caught up to Symmes Valley in an 11-6 loss to Portsmouth Clay, as the Panthers (6-2, 3-0) scored 10 unearned runs, nine in the fourth inning. Clay Cottle was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 4, as did Jaden Jesse and Evan Woods. Mitchell King went 2 for 3 and Shaden Malone homered. Brayden Webb was 3 for 4 for Symmes Valley.
First game
SYMMES VALLEY 050 120 1 -- 8 8 4
GREEN 200 000 0 -- 2 3 2
Brammer, McComas (4) and Strow; Salyers, Ray (6) and Sanders.
Hitting: (SV) Justice 2-4, Best 2B 2 RBI.
Second game
SYMMES VALLEY 100 140 0 -- 6 7 2
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 100 910 x -- 11 10 2
Webb, Brammer (4), Renfroe (4) and Strow; (PC) Cottle, Malone (5) and King.
Hitting: (SV) Niece 2B, Webb 3-4 2B; (PC) Malone HR, Cottle 2-4 2 2B, Jesse 2-4, Woods 2-4, Porginski 2B, King 2-3.
ROCK HILL 5, GALLIA ACADEMY 2: The Redmen scored three runs in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and beat the Blue Devils in Centenary, Ohio. Nick Blankenship picked up the win. Hayden Harper drove in two runs and Nick VanKuern went 3 for 4. Maddux Camden was 2 for 4 for Gallia Academy.
ROCK HILL 200 003 -- 5 6 1
GALLIA ACADEMY 200 000 0 -- 2 8 1
Penberton, Blankenship (4) and Kelly, Mershon, Camden (6) and Hines.
Hitting: (RH) VanKuern 3-4, H. Harper 2 RBI; (GA) Camden 2-4 2B, Loveday 3B.
HERBERT HOOVER 10, WINFIELD 5: The Huskies scored five times in the fifth to win their opener over the Generals (0-1). Jake Copenhaver was 2 for 4 for Herbert Hoover. Nick Graham and Tucker Purdy each had two RBI.
Tennis
MIDLAND, HURRICANE SPLIT: Cabell Midland's boys defeated Hurricane 8-0, and the Redskins girls edged the Knights 4-3 Monday.
Alex Cottrell, Aiden Cottrell and Ashton Cottrell team with Jack Erwin for a sweep of the singles matches. Alex and Aiden Cottrell won at No. 1 doubles, with Ashton Cottrell and Erwin taking the No. 2 doubles point. Wisam Helwani and Ben Taylor won at No. 3 doubles.
Hurricane's girls won all four singles matches, with Lexi Smolder, Katy Limanen, Kara Meadows and Elle Peterson claiming victories. Cabell Midland swept the three doubles matches, as Hanley Riner and Kylie Fisher won at No. 1, Brooke Vaughn and Blaire Vaughn at No. 2, and Alaine Rutherford and Julianne Lafon at No. 3.
Softball
BOYD COUNTY WINS THREE: The Lions (6-1) defeated Morgan County 13-3, Martin County 16-1 and Wayne 18-3 in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Sara Bays had two hits, homered and drove in four runs against the Cougars. Kylie Peterman had two hits and two RBI. Haylee Thornsberry homered and plated two runs. Emma Borders and Alex Blanton each had two hits. Tori Badgett was the winning pitcher. Ally Smith homered for Morgan County (1-4). Chlesea Staley added tow hits.
Bays went 3 for 4 and was the winning pitcher against the Cardinals (2-6). Borders, Blanton and Jacie Goad had three RBI apiece. Jo Dee Adkins had two RBI. Badgett, Borders, Goad and Gracie Gilbert produced two hits apiece.
Against Wayne, Borders went 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBI. Peterman was 2 for 2 with three RBI. Badgett went 2 for 4 with two RBI, Blanton, winning pitcher Bays and Emily Shivel also drove in two runs apiece. Thornsberry went 2 for 2 and Goad and Megan Castle were 2 for 3
ROCK HILL 10, GALLIA ACADEMY 8: The Redwomen scored twice in the eighth inning to defeat the host Blue Angels.
Kylee Howard was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 6. Nevaeh Hackworth was 3 for 5,Karlee Gillespie 2 for 4 and Aleigha Matney 2 for 6. Taylor Mathis went 2 for 5 with a home run for Gallia Academy. Jenna Harrison was 2 for 5 with two RBI. Abby Hammons went 3 for 3 and Addy Burke 2 for 3. Grace Truance drove in two runs.
ROCK HILL 420 000 22 -- 10 12 4
GALLIA ACADEMY 121 010 30 -- 8 11 3
Howard and Hanshaw; Ehman, Barnette (2) and Meadows.
Hitting: (RH) Matney 2-6 2B, Howard 2-6 2B, Hanshaw 2B, Hackworth 3-5, Gillespie 2-4; (GA) Harrison 2-5 3B 2 RBI, Young 2B, Mathis 2-5 HR, Hammons 3-3 2B, Truance 2 RBI, Burke 2-3.
COAL GROVE WINS TWO: The Hornets defeated Chesapeake 6-2 and Portsmouth West 8-0.
Kaleigh Murphy struck out nine Panthers. Rylee Harmon was 3 for 3 with two RBI Murphy followed by striking out 12 Senators and went 3 for 4.
Boys basketball
POINT PLEASANT 83, WAYNE 72: The Big Blacks (8-9) jumped to a 24-10 lead and rode 33 points by Hunter Bush to a triumph over the visiting Pioneers. Kyelar Morrow scored 19 for Point Pleasant. Trey Peck chipped in 10 points. Brandon Dotson led Wayne with 18 points. Bryan Sansom scored 13 and Ryan Maynard and Zane Adkins 11 each.
Girls basketball
LINCOLN COUNTY 61, SCOTT 48: Avery Lucas and Kenley Kveton each scored 14 points and the fourth-seeded Panthers (11-4) defeated fifth-seeded Scott in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament game. Gracie Ferrell led Scott (3-13) with 13 points. Lincoln County moves on to play at top-seeded Logan on Wednesday.
WINFIELD 4, NITRO 0: Maci Boggess struck out 10 in a shutout of the guest Wildcats in the opener for both teams. Lola Barber drove in two runs for Winfield. Kennedy Dean went 3 for 4 and Georgia Moulder 2 for 3.
