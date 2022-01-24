Fairmont State has taken a liking to Huntington High School football players.
The Falcons were thrilled with the performance of former Highlanders linebacker Brocton Blair, who transferred from West Virginia University and made 83 tackles, 8.5 for losses, two sacks and forced a fumble last season.
Now Fairmont State has received a pair of commitments from 2021 Huntington stars. First-team all-staters wide receiver Noah Waynick and linebacker Tyrees Smith said they will play for the Falcons.
Highlanders linebacker David Bradshaw also visited Fairmont State.
HALL SIGNS WITH OWU: Ironton track and field thrower Emma Hall signed with Ohio Wesleyan. She said the Delaware, Ohio, school combined academic and athletic prowess better than anywhere else she considered.
A state champion powerlifter, Hall excelled in the shot put and discus throws, but also showed strong ability in the hammer throw during her visit to Ohio Wesleyan.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: A pair of Ironton football players received scholarship offers from FBS programs in the last week -- running back Jaquez Keyes from Kent State, and wide receiver Ty Perkins from Toledo. Marshall offered George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam.
Several local football stars made junior day visits to colleges. Visiting Marshall were, Keyes, Perkins, Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe, Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow and running back Amari Felder, Gallia Academy offensive lineman Issac Clary, Poca offensive lineman A.J. Dunbar and South Charleston defensive end Mari Lawton.
Other junior day visits included, Perkins (Kent State), Clary (Miami University), Cabell Midland linebacker Cannon Lewis (North Carolina State) and Coal Grove running back Chase Hall (Toledo).
Fairland linebacker J.D. Brumfield visited Eastern Kentucky. Cabell Midland cross country runners Emma Jenkins and Emma Londeree signed with Concord University. Fairland defensive end Casey Howard visited Marietta College. West Virginia State offered Hurricane linebacker Brogan Brown.
South Point girls basketball standout Karmen Bruton committed to Olney (Illinois) Central College. Ironton baseball player Jake Sloan committed to Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Boyd County softball middle infielder Haylee Thornsberry committed to Shawnee State. Eastern Kentucky offered Cabell Midland softball star Kaitlyn Walls.
Rock Hill girls basketball standout Aleigha Matney committed to the University of Rio Grande. Fairmont Senior girls basketball state co-player of the year Marley Washenitz reopened her recruiting. She was committed to WVU.
Marshall offered Herbert Hoover wide receiver Devin Hatfield a preferred walk-on spot. St. Albans basketball player Drew Reed picked up an offer from Washington & Jefferson. George Washington wide receiver Taran Fitzpatrick committed to West Virginia University.
Marietta College offered Ironton running back Amar Howard. Wheelersburg offensive lineman Drew Holsinger visited Lindsey Wilson College. Boyd County pitcher Jake Biggs signed with the University of Pikeville.
Miami (Ohio) offered Capital quarterback JacQai Long. Former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking Junior College committed to Gannon University. Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson of Independence signed to play baseball at Walters State Junior College.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Gallia Academy basketball player Isaac Clary grabbed his 500th career rebound. Clary's sister, Emma, helped South Gallia sweep Eastern-Meigs in basketball for the first time. When the Rebels beat the Eagles earlier this season for the first time since 2008, they broke a 16-game losing streak in the series.
Fairland's boys basketball team has beaten Portsmouth 15 consecutive times. Former Wheelersburg basketball star Tanner Holden scored a career-high 38 points in a game and grabbed his 500th career rebound for Wright State. Holden is one of just 14 players in Raiders program history to score 1,000 points and pull down 500 rebounds.
Raceland's Kyle Broughton made a school-record 11 3-point shots in a victory over Morgan County. Ashland's Mikayla Martin scored 18 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a win over Boyd County.
SWIMMING SPLASHES: The Mountain State Athletic Conference swimming championships are scheduled for Saturday at Marshall's Fitch Natatorium, which also will serve as host for the West Virginia Region IV meet Feb. 5.
The West Virginia state championships are scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at WVU's Mylan Park Aquatics Center.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum of SVU was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. Ashland promoted defensive coordinator Chad Tackett, a former head coach at Fairview, to head football coach. Hurricane boys basketball player Dillon Tingler transferred to Huntington Prep.