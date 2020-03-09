HUNTINGTON -- A pair of Huntington High track and cross country teammates signed Monday to become rivals.
Allie Gibson signed with Concord University, and Winnie Mayes put her name to a National Letter of Intent to Davis & Elkins College.
"I just really liked the whole program," Mayes said of D&E. "I liked the coach. The girls on the team felt like home. It felt more homey to me."
Mayes, who plans to major in environmental science/sustainability with the goal of becoming a park ranger, runs the 3,200 meters, 1,600, 4 x 800, 4 x 400 and cross country. Her 19:38 time on the cross country course caught the attention of several schools.
A state qualifier in track and swimming, Mayes said she became interested in running when she took a pacer test in elementary school and discovered she was fast.
"I'm really excited about Winnine Mayes," Highlanders coach Justin Cox said. "She's had four really strong years. She ran some college meets unattached and had some success there. She's flying under the radar. She has a 19:38 PR, which is really strong. I think she's going to be a steal. She's been a really hard worker. She's talented and really matured, learning that talent only takes you so far. She has a really bright future."
Gibson said she knew Concord was the place for her upon visiting the campus in Athens, West Virginia.
"I really liked the campus and felt like it was very safe," Gibson said. "I liked the coach. It was a really nice feeling up there."
Gibson also considered West Virginia Wesleyan and Kentucky Christian. She stars in cross country and the 800-meter run. Gbson said she is undecided on a major.
"Just practicing," Gibson said of what earned her a scholarship. "I didn't miss much practice. Just hard work."
"Allie has grown every single year," Cox said. "If you'd have asked her this time last year if this was a possibility, she wouldn't have said it was. She had one of our top 10 seasons in school history. She bought in more and more every year. She's a good kid, good grades, strong student, strong athlete. I think she'll have success at Concord."