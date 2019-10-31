HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School’s football team is set to play its biggest game of he year — again.
The Highlanders (4-4) have taken the attitude of the next game is the biggest game. That won’t change as they head to Parkersburg for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday at Stadium Field.
“We want to finish each week 1-0,” HHS coach Billy Seals said.
The contest is key in the playoff positioning for each team. Huntington High is 10th, with 7.5 points, in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Ratings. The Big Reds (5-3, 8.63 points) are eighth. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the postseason, with the top eight earning the right to be the home team in the first round. Both are playing for a home game.
The Highlanders and Parkersburg are quite similar. Huntington High has scored 214 points and given up 217. The Big Reds have scored 220 and surrendered 207.
Comparing opponents doesn’t reveal much. Both HHS and the Big Reds beat Woodrow Wilson, the Highlanders 38-13, Parkersburg 35-6. Both lost to George Washington, HHS 31-30, the Big Reds 34-21. Both fell to Cabell Midland, Huntington High 28-7 last week, Parkersburg 55-13 in week two.
Ah, but Parkersburg defeated Hurricane 42-28, and the Redskins beat the Highlanders 24-7. Yes, but Huntington High beat Capital 24-12 and the Cougars handled the Big Reds 35-13.
Both teams need to win this game, as next week’s foes are formidable. Huntington High plays host to No. 5 Spring Valley (7-1). Parkersburg travels across town to No. 3 Parkersburg South (8-0).
Seals owns a 7-3 record against the Big Reds and has won the last seven in a row. The Highlanders won 27-21 in overtime in 2018.