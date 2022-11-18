Spring Valley running back Jalyn Abercrombie (4) pushes upfield as the Spring Valley High School football team takes on Jefferson during a Class AAA playoff game on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Huntington.
Spring Valley running back Jalyn Abercrombie (4) pushes upfield as the Spring Valley High School football team takes on Jefferson during a Class AAA playoff game on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON -- Billy Seals' preparation became a great deal more involved than he expected.
The Huntington High School head football coach thought favored Spring Valley likely would beat Jefferson last week in the first round of the West Virginia Class AAA football playoffs. The 10th-seeded Cougars (8-3), though, pulled a 34-14 upset to advance to the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against the No. 2 Highlanders (10-1) at Bob Sang Field. That means rather than preparing for a foe it plays every season, Huntington had to get ready for a team with a much different attack.
Jefferson features speedy receivers and a strong passing game that gained 259 yards against the Timberwolves. Huntington's secondary presents a greater challenge, as the Highlanders possess defenders who can run with Jefferson's receivers.
"They're good," Seals said. "They do a lot of things that we do. We'll have to tackle well in space."
The Cougars aren't all about the pass. Evan Tewell is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound bullish running back who gains most of his yardage between the tackles. Tewell carried 13 times for 73 yards last week.
Jefferson also features a quarterback, Dylan Harich, who can pass and run. Harich was 13 for 19 for 259 yards and three touchdowns last week and carried 14 times for 45 yards.
Those sound like numbers Huntington's Gavin Lochow might produce. Lochow has rushed for 845 yards and passed for 1,894 this season. Wayne Harris has 45 catches for 915 yards and 15 touchdown for the Highlanders, while Zah Jackson has carried 88 times for 1,013 yards and three scores.
The statistics suggest an offensive shootout, but Huntington defenders are having none of that talk.
"Jefferson's very good," Highlanders linebacker Jordan Price said. "We have to do what it takes. If we do that, I think we'll be fine."
The Huntington/Jefferson winner plays either No. 6 Bridgeport or No. 3 Martinsburg in the semifinals. Price and Seals said with emphasis they aren't looking ahead to a rematch with Martinsburg, which beat Huntington in the state title game in 2021.
"The goal is to go 1-0 this week," Seals said. "That's always the goal. Jefferson is a good team and we'll have to play well."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.