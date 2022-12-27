The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Avonte’ Crawford gave Huntington High quality production off the bench. Jaylen Motley hit two baskets when the Highlanders needed them most. And Duane Harris canned lead-increasing free throws in a span of 29 seconds late in the fourth period.

Those turn of events contributed Huntington turning a 2-point lead (47-45) with 4:51 to play into a eventual victory, 65-51, Tuesday night at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you