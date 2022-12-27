HUNTINGTON — Avonte’ Crawford gave Huntington High quality production off the bench. Jaylen Motley hit two baskets when the Highlanders needed them most. And Duane Harris canned lead-increasing free throws in a span of 29 seconds late in the fourth period.
Those turn of events contributed Huntington turning a 2-point lead (47-45) with 4:51 to play into a eventual victory, 65-51, Tuesday night at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
Motley nailed a shot with 19 seconds left in the third period to put the Highlanders up 15 at 45-30. Caleb Lovely would then fuel a rally by the Pointers with a three-pointer with a second left in the period to cut the deficit to 12.
Lovely would continue to spark his team in the fourth and he nailed a trey with 4:51 to play to cut the lead to two at 47-45 and get the South Point fans quite loud. The Pointers then got the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, but turned it over. During the run, Crawford picked up his fourth foul with 6:06 left and he had to exit and take his 17 points with him.
The Highlanders, especially Motley, kept their cool and never let the Pointers get even. Motley would nail a three-pointer and another basket in the lane to restore Huntington’s lead to 52-45.
Harris followed with six straight free throws, forcing the Pointers to gamble to no avail as the Highlanders improved to 4-0. South Point is 5-4.
“Tried to keep the guys calm,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said as he watched South Point chip away. “Stay within themselves. They figured out a way to win.”
“Turned the ball over and didn’t get a shot,” Pointers coach Travis Wise said of the key possession. “We knew it would be a game of runs. Give them credit. They stepped up the pressure.”
Duane Harris led Huntington with 18 points. Mikey Johnson added 16 and Motley 10.
Lovely led all scorers with 24 points.
Crawford, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, was elated to contribute to the win, but equally happy he finally got shots to drop. Getting that fourth foul was disappointing.
“I found my shot,” Crawford said. “Whenever the ball comes to me, I try not to force things. When I got my fourth, I told the guys we’ve got to pick it up. I’m on the bench cheering them on. Mot’s (Motley’s) three was big at the time. Duane’s just a great free-throw shooter.”
Motley showed he can deliver in critical situations and on defense as well.
“I knew it would come,” the lefty said of his shooting. “I trust my shot. We knew it would be a game of runs. We had the last one.”
Huntington returns to action Thursday-Friday in a tournament at Belfry High in Kentucky. The Highlanders play Floyd Central on night one and Magoffin County on night two.
South Point is home Friday against Cabell Midland. In addition to the Highlanders, the Pointers had a game earlier Spring Valley.
Holmes was happy with the way players contributed to the win.
“Crawford found his rhythm,” Holmes said. “He came in and did a good job. Motley’s three was big and he handled the defense well. Harris is good at the line. We like to speed up teams. That’s our style. The press was OK. Get guys in the right places and play well at both ends.”
Wise said Huntington’s pressure did take a toll.
“We turned the ball over too much,” he said. “They put the pressure on and got a lot of second-chance points. The zone worked to the fourth, we got behind and had to get out of it.”
Crawford did major damage in the second period with nine points. His second basket with 6:06 left contributed to a 13-0 run by the home team as the Highlanders went from down 11-9 after one to ahead 18-12 when Lovely made one of two free throws. Crawford then nailed two straight threes to extend the lead to 23-14 with 3:11 left in the half.
SOUTH POINT 11 9 13 18 — 51: Lovely 24, Smith 3, Wilburn 3, Haney 5, Vance 2, Ermalovich 8, Dornan 2, Taylor 4.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 9 14 22 20 — 65: Harris 18, Johnson 16, Motley 10, Lochow 4, Crawford 17.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.