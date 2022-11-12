The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — At halftime, Woodrow Wilson had run 28 plays to 14 for Huntington High.

It’s just the Highlanders made them count as they raced to a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to a one-sided win, 62-22, in the first round of the West Virginia Class AAA playoffs on Friday night at wet Bob Sang Stadium.

