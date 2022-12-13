Huntington's Jaylen Motley (3) drops back on defense after a made basket as the Highlanders take on Parkersburg during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Markell Jones (13) and Parkersburg's Tre Wilson (10) fight for position on a rebound attempt during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Huntington used its height and speed to generate a lot of offense and its defense contributed to the output as well with easy baskets coming off turnovers by Parkersburg or runouts after the visitors missed a shot.
In the end, the Highlanders rolled from start to finish and outgunned the BiReds, 75-34, Tuesday night at Archer-Lucas Gymnasium.
“Played together as a team,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said. “We were younger last year. Got some experience. Stayed within ourselves in the game. Defense was solid. Played man with different type looks. We contested shots. They couldn’t handle the pressure. Good defense leads to scoring on offense.”
Huntington opened a 15-3 lead after the first period and never looked back.
Jaylen Motley led the Highlanders with 18 points. He knocked down five of the team’s 11 three-pointers. Duane Harris added 12 points and Montez Tubbs 10.
“Came out and played hard,” Motley said. “Got good shots, hit the first couple and got it going. We play fast. That gets us going.”
“That’s what he does,” Holmes said of Motley, who shoots with the left hand. “Glad to have him back.”
Quayvon Cyrus led the Big Reds (0-2) with eight points.
“Their speed got to us,” Big Reds coach Bryan Crislip said. “They’re so athletic. Our margin of error is so small. Get in our sets, play at our pace. We didn’t do that.”
Motley took delight in the defensive effort turned in by the home team.
“Man up and clog the lanes,” Motley said. “You can always play defense. It helps get us to a fast tempo.”
Crislip had a heart-to-heart talk with his team after the game.
“Keep harping on you’ve got to take pride regardless of what happens,” he said. “Fight the adversity.”
Huntington’s next game is Friday against Charleston Catholic in the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State University in Institute. Tip is 8:30 p.m.
PARKERSBURG 3 11 10 10 – 34: Cyrus 8, Corbin 2, Fleming 4, Parsons 3, M. Stalnaker 2, Dailey 6, A. Stalnaker 7, Rodriguez 2.
HUNTINGTON 15 21 20 19 – 75: Harris 12, Crawford 2, Johnson 9, Motley 18, Lochow 2, M. Tubbs 10, Jones 2, Coats 2, Taylor 6, Jackson 3, C. Christus 2, J. Tubbs 7.
