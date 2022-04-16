CANNONSBURG, Ky. — As if West Virginia Class AAA, Region IV softball isn’t strong enough, Huntington High appears to be hitting its stride.
The Highlanders started the season 1-13, but have won three of their last four and two in a row. On Friday, Huntington beat Corbin (Kentucky) 10-6 in the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County.
The Highlanders overcame a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the third inning, despite a bat — the winged kind — flying throughout the outfield and delaying the game momentarily. Jayla Bias-Smith’s home run accounted for two of them. Caelin Marcum then tripled and scored the wining run on Amillia Howard’s single.
Bentleigh Christus knocked in Maleia Johnson in the fourth, then Huntington tacked on three runs in the fifth as Lexi Black scored on a passed ball and Johnson and Christus drove in runs for a 7-3 lead.
The Highlanders scored twice in the sixth before the Redhounds added three runs in the seventh.
Howard was the winning pitcher. Bias-Smith was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Black was 3 for 4. For Corbin, Bailey Stewart was 2 for 4.
The Highlanders return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday vs. Ashland at Boyd County’s new complex.
CORBIN 101 010 3 — 6 7 1
HUNTINGTON 003 142 x — 10 10 4
Stewart and Sanders; Johnston, Howard (4) and Johnson.
Hitting: (C) Stewart 2-4 2B, Foley 2B; (H) Bias-Smith 3-4 HR 2 2B 2 RBIs, Black 2-4, Marcum 3B.
