SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Huntington High overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat South Charleston 3-1 in girls high school soccer on Tuesday.
The Black Eagles took a 1-0 lead on a free kick 3:30 into the contest. The Highlanders knotted it when Sophie Weiler scored off an assist by Tess Weiler in the 45th minute. Claire Johnson scored in the 79th minute and Sophie Weiler added a header off a corner kick assist from Claire Burberry one minute later to set the score.
HURRICANE 4, CABELL MIDLAND 2: Avery Hale scored one goal and assisted on another as the Redskins (8-0) defeated the host Knights (7-2). Hale’s goal off an assist by Madison Francis broke a 1-1 tie. Hale assisted Lilly Lucas for a 1-0 lead, only to see Olivia Charles tie it off a pass from Hanley Riner. Maggie Oduor’s goal off a Lauren Dye assist made it 3-1. Charles assisted Riner to make it 3-2 before Dye assisted Mady Jo Lunsford to set the score.
BOYD COUNTY 1, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0: Laci Boyd scored a goal and Sofie Stevens stopped five shots as the Lions edged the Irish in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
ROCK HILL 6, PORTSMOUTH 2: Bri Reynolds scored four goals as the Redwomen (6-0-1) beat the Red Streaks (2-5). Reynolds scored off assists by Taylor Clark, Josi Saleh and two by Hayden Bailey. Saleh scored on a penalty kick and Emma Stevens unassisted. Olivia McRae scored for Piketon off an assist by Madison Dean, who also found the net unassisted.
EAST CARTER 6, ASHLAND 2: The Raiders (6-1) scored four goals in the first 17 minutes during a win in Grayson, Kentucky. Emersyn Elliott and Avery Hall each scored two goals for East Carter. Hannah Felty and Darian Wallace also scored.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 1, WINFIELD 0: Claire Mullen scored at 54:32 to give the Irish a victory over the visiting Generals. Katherine Skinner made six saves for the shutout.
WEST CARTER 10, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Taylor Gammon scored for the Musketeers, but was no match for the Comets in Lloyd, Kentucky. Keyara Reynolds scored three times for West Carter. Emma McGlone and Amelia Henderson each scored twice. Kassidy Adams, Gracie Holbrook and Hanna Henderson chipped in one goal apiece.
PRESTONSBURG 5, RUSSELL 2: Anna Burchett scored three goals, Sophie Burchett one and the Black Cats benefitted from an own goal in beating the visiting Red Devils.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: Lakin Bentley scored three goals, all off assists by Haley Lykins, as the Golden Eagles (6-3) beat the Bulldogs in Paintsville, Kentucky. Maggie Johnson scored for Lawrence County (6-4).
Boys soccer
HURRICANE 3, CABELL MIDLAND 1: Joe Acevedo, Trenton Levinski and Brandon Redden scored for the Redskins. Ryan Holmes chipped in a goal for the Knights.
SOUTH POINT 1, JOHNSON CENTRAL 1: Sawyer Crum scored in the 45th minute to rally the Golden Eagles for a tie with the host Pointers. Tanner Runyon scored for South Point.
SOUTH POINT 4, CHESAPEAKE 3: Josh Helton and Joey Bloebaum each scored once and tallied an assist as the Pointers (6-2-1) beat the homestanding Panthers. Levi Lawson and Tanner Runyon also scored for South Point. Logan Southall had an assist. Jacob Spears, Jake Anderson and Lucas Shepherd had a goal and an assist apiece for Chesapeake.
POINT PLEASANT 4, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 1: Kanaan Abbas and Jaden Reed scored early to give the Big Blacks (8-0) all they needed against the Irish (2-3-2). Sully Groom pulled Charleston Catholic within 2-1, but Tyson Richards and Abbas scored as Point Pleasant pulled away.
MINFORD 2, WHEELERSBURG 1: Zane Miller scored on a penalty kick at 45:12 and on a ricochet with 1:42 to play to lift the Falcons (7-0) over the Pirates (4-2).
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, ATHENS 1: The Blue Devils improved to 8-0-1 with a victory over the host Bulldogs. Maddux Camden, Seth Nelson and Keagan Daniels scored for Gallia Academy. Bryson Miller made 10 saves.
ASHLAND 2, EAST CARTER 0: Sawyer Frazier made three saves and Drew Clark and Gavin Maynard scored for the Tomcats (5-7) in Grayson, Kentucky.
Volleyball
CHESAPEAKE 3, SOUTH POINT 1: Kayla Jackson was in double digits in digs to lead the Panthers to a 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15 triumph over the Pointers. Millie Watts led Chesapeake in kills. Kayla Jackson topped 10 assists and Megan Wroblewski was in double digits in digs.
MEIGS 3, FEDERAL HOCKING 0: Andrea Mahr issued 28 assists and Mallory Hawley made 13 kills as the Marauders (4-4) defeated the Lancers 25-21, 26-16, 27-25.
Golf
WAHAMA WINS QUAD: Connor Ingles shot 1-under par, 34, and Ethan Gray, 39, to lead the White Falcons to a win at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia.
Wahama totaled 164. Gilmer County was second with a 187. Wirt County shot 240 and Ravenswood didn’t have enough golfers for a team score.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: The Mountain State Athletic Conference golf tournament was rained out Wednesday. It was rescheduled for 9 a.m., Sept. 24, at Green Hills Country Club in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
Canceled Friday football games include, Portsmouth at Gallia Academy, and Symmes Valley at Fayetteville-Perry. Portsmouth replaced the Blue Devils with a home game vs. Waverly. Poca picked up a football game at North Marion at 7 p.m. Saturday.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.