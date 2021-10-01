HUNTINGTON — Coach Billy Seals challenged his offensive line before Huntington High’s game with Spring Valley on Friday.
By the second half, the Highlanders blockers took Seals seriously. HHS, 6-0 and top-ranked in Class AAA, ran 40 plays to the Timberwolves’ 15 in the second half of a 9-6 victory at Bob Sang Stadium.
“Those were two really good programs putting it all on the line,” Seals said. “We left a lot of points on the board, though. We were in the red zone three or four times and didn’t get any points.”
Jonathan Aya-Ay missed two long field goals, falling short on a 45-yard attempt and hitting the upright on a 43-yarder, but sophomore kicker came through with an extra point after Curtis Jones’ 3-yard touchdown run at 10:42 of the fourth quarter for the winning point.
The Highlanders also scored when Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone with 5:36 to play.
The Timberwolves took a 6-0 lead when Fouch threw 10 yards to Jase Caldwell for a touchdown 33 seconds before halftime. Huntington High blocked the extra point.
The Highlanders kept the ball most of the second half and finished with 187 yards rushing on 43 carries and 122 passing yards as Gavin Lochow completed 9 of 17 passes. Spring Valley gained 83 yards rushing on 20 attempts and passed for 46 as Fouch went 7 for 15 with two interceptions.
The Timberwolves also missed a prime scoring opportunity when Fouch’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Ben Turner was nullified by offsetting penalties with 6 minutes left in the third quarter. Spring Valley never approached the end zone again, turning the ball over three times.
Huntington High’s defense was stout, limiting the run and chasing Fouch throughout. Linebacker Tyrese Smith made at least two tackles for losses and recovered a fumble at the Timberwolves 9 to set up Jones’ touchdown.
The Highlanders held Spring Valley to 16 yards in the second half.
“We made sure to execute our game plan,” Smith said. “We were strong on defense.”
Defensive back Jah Jah Jackson picked off a pass at the Highlanders’ 36.
“The quarterback was rolling out and I stayed with my man,” Jackson said. “I just went up and caught it.”
Huntington High moved the ball well in the second half despite Spring Valley linebacker Cody Shy making several tackles for losses.
Seals said a halftime adjustment helped spark his team’s offense.
“They were sending more than we could block,” Seals said. “We started getting rid of the ball quick. The second half was better, but we have to get points.”
Lochow carried 18 times for 91 yards and Jones 14 for 71. Huntington High returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts Woodrow Wilson. Spring Valley plays again Oct. 15 at Capital. The Timberwolves game with Fairmont Senior this Friday was postponed until Oct. 22 because of COVID-19 concerns in the Polar Bears program.
SPRING VALLEY 0 6 0 0 — 6
HUNTINGTON HIGH 0 0 0 9 — 9
SV — Caldwell 10 pass from Fouch (kick blocked)
HH — Jones 3 run (Aya-Ay kick)
HH — Safety, Spring Valley intentional grounding in the end zone
Team statistics
SV HH
First downs 9 13
Rushes-yards 20-83 43-184
Passes 7-15-2 9-17-0
Passing yards 46 122
Total yards 129 306
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 5-44 10-85
Punts 2-40.5 1-33.0
Individual statistics
Rushing: Spring Valley: Turner 2-22, Fouch 9-14, Caldwell 7-33; Huntington High: Felder 10-19, Jones 14-71, Lochow 18-91, Harrell 1-3.
Passing: Spring Valley: Fouch 7-15-2, 46 yards; Huntington High: 9-17-0, 122 yards.
Receiving: Spring Valley: Booth 1-6, Bartrum 2-14, Turner 3-13, Caldwell 1-10; Huntington High: Jones 2-49, Harrell 2-15, Arthur 1-9, Waynick 4-49.