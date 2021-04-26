HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s persistence paid off.
The Highlanders (7-2) rallied from a 6-0 deficit and scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Cabell Midland 12-11 Monday in a high school baseball game that finished at 11:15 p.m. at Cook-Holbrook Field.
The Knights (4-2) took an 11-10 lead in the top of the inning when Austin Holley singled home Jeff Jezewski. Huntington High tied it in the bottom of the inning when with one out Trent Dearth singled, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and scored on an infield hit by Justin Legg.
The Highlanders won it one batter later when, after Legg moved to second on another wild pitch, Hayden Mattison singled to right to score him.
Reliever Carter Williams was the winning pitcher. Jackson Fetty took the loss.
The Knights scored three runs in the first inning after two were out. After Holley and Noah Farrah walked, Cory Sweeney singled to right to plate Holley. Drew Elkins then chopped a ball to shortstop and beat the throw to first to score Farrah. Sweeney kept running on the play and also scored.
Cabell Midland again took advantage of two walks in the second. Jeff Jezewski, running for Logan Lingenfelter, stole third and scored on a throwing error. Jackson Fetty followed with a single to drive in Curtis Ball. Fetty stole second, then scored on a single by Farrah to make it 6-0.
The Highlanders climbed back in the game with a five-run third inning. Lucas Conn and Dearth singled. Conn crossed the plate on a double to left-center by Justin Legg. Braden Shepherd, who drove in five runs, followed with a base hit to center to score Dearth and Legg. Hayden Mattison walked and Carter Williams beat out a bunt to load the bases. Adam Hanlon and Braeden Gaul then walked to force in Shepherd and Mattison, respectively, to make it 6-5.
The Knights struck for two in the top of the fourth as Lingenfelter crossed the plate on a delayed steal and Fetty on a passed ball, making it 8-5. An inning later Clay Holmes singled in Carson Carter, then scored on a wild pitch, making it 10-5.
Huntington High refused to fold. Eli Shouldis was hit by a pitch and Adam Hanlon reached on a two-base error. Both scored on Ethan Riggs’ single to center. Gaul walked and Conn bunted his way on to load the bases before Shepherd doubled to left-center, tying it 10-10.
Huntington High left the go-ahead run at third in the bottom of the sixth and Cabell Midland did so in the top of the seventh. The Knights put two on in the eight only to come away with nothing. The Highlanders left one on in the bottom of the inning.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday, with the Knights entertaining Boyd County at 6 p.m., and the Highlanders playing host to Fairland at 7 p.m.
CABELL MIDLAND 330 220 001 — 11 14 4
HUNTINGTON HIGH 005 050 002 — 12 14 5
Lingenfelter, Shouldis (4), Fetty (6) and Ball; Carter, McGinnis (2), Riggs (4), Williams (7) and Gaul.
Hitting: (CM) Holley 2-4, Sweeney 3-5, Elkins 2 RBI, Wilson 2-5, Holmes 3-5; (HH) Dearth 2-6, Legg 2-6 2B 2 RBI, Shepherd 2-4 2B 5 RBI, Williams 2-4, Riggs 2 RBI, Conn 2-5.