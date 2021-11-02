Huntington High's Scout Arthur dives to make a tackle of Woodrow Wilson's Elijah Redfern as Tyrees Smith (10) and Amari Felder (7) move in during a high school football game Oct. 8 at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — If roses were delivered to the Spring Valley locker room Tuesday, they probably were from Huntington High.
The Timberwolves' 35-28 upset of Martinsburg on Friday knocked the Bulldogs from atop the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA football rankings and allowed the Highlanders to regain the No. 1 spot Tuesday. HHS had topped the rankings all season until last week when Martinsburg surpassed it.
Huntington High (9-0, 16.33 points) is in position to clinch the No. 1 ranking and the homefield advantage throughout the playoff semifinals that comes with it if it can win when it visits No. 22 Riverside (3-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. No. 2 Martinsburg (9-1, 15.3) is finished with its regular season, limiting the Bulldogs to gaining secondary points, but no primary points.
Bridgeport (9-0, 14.22) is third, just ahead of Cabell Midland (8-1, 14.0), which is tied with University (9-0) for fourth. The Knights play Friday at No. 27 St. Albans (3-6).
Jefferson is sixth. Spring Valley (7-2, 12.0) is seventh heading into Friday's home game with No. 11 Hurricane (6-3). Greenbrier East is eighth.
The top 16 teams in each classification qualify for the postseason, with the top eight earning first-round home games.
George Washington is ninth and Princeton 10th, followed by Hurricane, South Charleston, John Marshall, Washington and Morgantown in the top 15. Spring Mills and Woodrow Wilson are tied for 16th. Lincoln County (4-5, 5.67) is 21st.
In Class AA, Herbert Hoover (9-1, 12.11) cemented its place atop the rankings with a 28-0 triumph over No. 3 Poca (7-1, 10.88) last week. Independence (8-0, 11.25) is second. Lincoln is fourth. Point Pleasant (8-1, 10.33) is fifth entering Friday's game at No. 18 Winfield (5-4, 6.44). North Marion, Nicholas County and Robert C. Byrd round out the top eight.
Scott and Roane County are tied for ninth, with Grafton 11th, followed by Logan, Frankfort, Liberty-Raleigh, Keyser and Shady Spring. Wayne (2-7, 1.89) is 34th.
Cameron (9-0, 10.56) is No. 1 in Class A, ahead of Doddridge County, East Hardy, Ritchie County, Mount View, Williamstown, Moorefield and Wheeling Central in the top eight. James Monroe, Trinity Christian, Greenbrier West, Weirton Madonna, Gilmer County, Clay-Battelle, Tyler Consolidated and Sherman finish the top 16.
Buffalo (4-4, 4.38) is 23rd, Wahama (5-4, 3.67) 25th and Tolsia (0-8,0.0) tied for 41st.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
