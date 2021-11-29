The Highlanders' Gavin Lochow (3) attempts to push past the Knights' defenders as Huntington High faces off with Cabell Midland during the Class AAA state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High's football team is having fun. Winning will do that for a team.
The No. 1 Highlanders (13-0) take on No. 2 Martinsburg (12-1) at noon Saturday in the Class AAA state championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium. The turnaround from a 3-6 record to the state finals has been astonishing to nearly everyone except HHS' players and coaches.
"In the offseason, we were working our butts off and I could tell we were going to be a lot better," Huntington High junior quarterback Gavin Lochow said. "Everyone was putting in the time."
The Highlanders showed a glimpse of that improvement in late July during a 7-on-7 multi-team scrimmage at Bob Sang Stadium. HHS was strong against fellow Class AAA power Spring Valley, stout Kentucky Class A team Raceland and Ohio Division V regional finalist Fairland, among others.
"We were really young last year," said Highlanders senior linebacker Tyrees Smith, who has 131 tackles, 18 for losses, four sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. "Now, we have an extra years of experience, more chemistry."
Smith said he worked hard on his strength, speed and flexibility and that his teammates were there alongside him trying to rinse the bad taste of a losing record from their mouths.
Seals said he noticed the extra work put in during the spring and summer, especially from the team's 18 seniors.
"Last year wasn't fun for anybody," Seals said.
The opening game of the 2021 season set the tone. Few pundits knew what to expect from the Aug. 27 game vs. Parkersburg. Huntington High, though, dominated, winning 47-7.
The Highlanders followed with a surprising 38-0 triumph over Hurricane, then rallied to beat arch-rival Cabell Midland 21-17. From there, HHS' confidence soared.
"We had to establish momentum early," said Seals, who won his 100th games as HHS coach last week in a 37-15 victory over Cabell Midland in the semifinals. "When you win early, the kids' confidence goes sky high. It was tough to get that last year and we struggled."
Seals said he was confident his team was better than the 3-6 mark it posted in a 2020 season wrecked by COVID-19. He said any fans who jumped off the bandwagon last year are welcome back this season.
"Everybody was kind of down on our program after one year of what wasn't typical for our program," Seals said. "Give all the credit to the kids. They came back and worked their butt off on the offseason. I couldn't be more proud of a group of guys."
