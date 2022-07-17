HUNTINGTON — Ethen Riggs prefers his play on the baseball field speak for him.
The Huntington High School standout signed with West Virginia State University on Tuesday. There were no balloons, cupcakes nor any other trimmings that often accompany public celebrations of signings in the school library.
“He didn’t want to have a big to do when signing,” Riggs’ mother Jamie said. “Those were his wishes, not mine. I’m so proud of the man he is becoming.”
Huntington High coach John Dennison said Riggs’ best baseball is ahead of him.
“The kid has so much upside,” Dennison said. “His velocity is very good. His slider is very good. He has the capabilities to go as far as he wants to go.”
Dennison said Riggs could pitch himself into professional baseball.
“I’m a huge Ethen Riggs fan,” Dennison said. “He’s a big strong kid and I wish him the best.”
Riggs pitched and played first base for the Highlanders, helping them to an 18-12 record as a senior. He is one of several Huntington High players to sign this year, joining Braden Austin and Caleb Smith with West Virginia State; Braden Shepherd and Eli Shouldis with Marietta College; and Austin O’Malley with Marshall University.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
