HUNTINGTON — After one period in its game against Hurricane, Huntington High had one basket, and that came with 1.3 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Mikey Johnson.
From that point, Duane Harris played like enough was enough. He charged down the lane time and again and either scored or drew a foul on a Redskins defender.
By the end, the Highlanders, who went 1 of 11 from the field in the first period, had picked up the pace enough, along with some deadly accuracy from behind the arc, to take down Hurricane, 72-59, Thursday night at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
“Took what was there,” Harris said. “Attack the basket. Finally figured it out. Penetrate, score or dish. We just decided to do that in the second half.”
Hurricane (7-8) played most of the game in a 2-3 zone defense and it gave Huntington problems early. In the second period, the Highlanders made 6 of 11 shots and left the floor tied 26-26 at intermission.
Gavin Lochow’s basket with 5:33 left in the third period gave Huntington its first lead at 31-30. With 10.1 seconds left, Avonte’ Crawford nailed a shot to get the teams tied at 44-44 after three quarters.
Lochow started the fourth with a 3 and Johnson added a basket with 7:07 left to take the lead for good at 49-44. Harris and Johnson took over from there and put the game away.
Huntington (13-2) played without Jaylen Motley and Montez Tubbs. Both missed for personal reasons.
Even without Motley, known for his touch behind the arc, the Highlanders connected on 11-of-21 3s. Johnson finished with four.
“Feeling it,” Johnson said. “It was a tough game. I took it upon myself to hit those shots. After the first quarter, we left room for improvement. We were slow, played at their pace. At the end, we got it to our pace. We play fast and let them make the mistakes.”
Harris led the Highlanders with 24 points. Johnson added 15, Jamari Tubbs 11 and Malik McNeely 10.
Jackson Clark paced Hurricane with 17 points. Daniel Spencer contributed 16 and Mondrell Dean 15.
“We had to make something happen,” Harris said. “Be the playmaker.”
Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said he can’t remember how long it’s been since he’s seen a one-basket quarter. However, the team more than rebounded.
“Never in my 20 years of coaching,” Holmes said of the disastrous first eight minutes. “One basket. We were stagnant, look tired. They sat back in the zone and dared us to shoot. We wanted to put pressure on, but you can’t if you don’t score.”
Holmes said Harris just did what he does best when he took the game over.
“Attack the basket,” Holmes said of Harris. “We finally figured things out. Penetrate, and we decided to do that in the second half. In the fourth, we got the speed up. Those 3s Mikey took, you think, we don’t need them; he makes them, and OK. We play much better when we play faster.”
Huntington’s next game is next Thursday at Riverside.
Hurricane is home Tuesday against Parkersburg.
HURRICANE 8 18 18 15 — 59: Dean 15, Clark 17, O’Dell 2, Whittington 2, Spencer 16, Murrell 5, Lewis 2.
HUNTINGTON 6 10 18 28 — 72: Harris 24, Crawford 5, Johnson 15, McNeely 10, Lochow 7, J. Tubbs 11.
