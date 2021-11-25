Huntington's Zah Zah Jackson (8) returns an interception up the field as the Highlanders take on Wheeling Park in the first round of the Class AAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
Huntington's Scout Arthur checks his position on the line of scrimmage as the Highlanders take on Wheeling Park in the first round of the Class AAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
Huntington's Zah Zah Jackson (8) catches a pass against Wheeling Park's Will James (5) in the first round of the Class AAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (3) speeds up the field on a keeper as the Highlanders take on Wheeling Park in the first round of the Class AAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12, at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High's motivation might be different from Cabell Midland's, but the goal is the same.
The top-ranked Highlanders (12-0) entertain the No. 5 Knights (11-1)at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium in a Class AAA high school football state semifinal. The winner advances to the state championship game at noon Dec. 4 vs. either No. 2 Martinsburg (11-1) or No. 3 Bridgeport (12-0) at Wheeling Island Stadium.
For Cabell Midland, revenge is a factor. Huntington High won the first meeting 21-17 on Sept. 10 at home. Highlanders players said they know that triumph means little, now.
"My guys and I are excited to play," said HHS junior quarterback Gavin Lochow who completed 3 of 12 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting. "We know they're a great team and we will have to come out ready to play. The first game doesn't really have too much of an impact because it was week three and that was a long time ago."
Huntington High senior wide receiver/safety/return man Noah Waynick said the Highlanders have to do more on offense than they did Oct. 3 when Cabell Midland ran 67 plays to HHS' 25. Waynick returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in that game and scored on a 75-yard touchdown reception.
"It's the same as every week," Waynick said. "We want to go 1-0. We put in the work all week so we just have to go an execute. The first game, we barely had offensive possessions. We have to limit them on offense and give our offense more opportunities to do what we do."
Waynick said Cabell Midland's running attack, which gained 387 yards in the first game against the Highlanders, is a challenge because "their backs fall forward on every play."
Junior running back Amari Felder caught the winning 40-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-7 with 2:45 remaining in the first meeting. He said the first game might as well have happened 100 years ago.
"I don't believe the week three game really has a big impact for this week," Felder said. "We have to approach this game like we've approached every game and that's being 1-0 at the end of the week. This is probably the biggest game of the year for us. Whoever executes the best Friday night will win."
Felder's assessment was in line with wide receiver/defensive back/punter Scout Arthur, who averaged 39.3 yards on three punts in the Sept. 10 game.
"The first game doesn't have much impact on this one," Arthur said. "They are a great team. We are a great team. It comes down to who executes the best."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
