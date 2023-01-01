CENTENARY, Ohio — Huntington High finished second and Point Pleasant fourth Saturday in the 29-team Skyline Bowling Invitational wrestling tournament at Gallia Academy.
Westfall won the event with 234.5 points. The Highlanders were second with 200 points, followed in the top 10 by Philo at 189, Point Pleasant 185, Athens 182, Spring Valley 182, Unioto 158, Crooksville 154, Wahama 138, and the host Blue Devils 131.
Zane Trace was 11th with 105, followed by Jackson at 103, Logan (Ohio) 83, Northridge 76, Trimble 75, Fort Frye 70, Waverly 68, Vinton County 59, Alexander 57, Faitrland 55, Columbus Academy 54, Marietta 54, Eatern-Meigs 44, Ironton 42, Wellston 27, South Point 18, South Gallia 18, Chesapeake 13 and Belpre 0.
Joseph Riggs of Huntington High won an individual championship in the 144-pound division.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.