The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Web icon HD Sports Blox

Tri-State sports roundup

CENTENARY, Ohio — Huntington High finished second and Point Pleasant fourth Saturday in the 29-team Skyline Bowling Invitational wrestling tournament at Gallia Academy.

Westfall won the event with 234.5 points. The Highlanders were second with 200 points, followed in the top 10 by Philo at 189, Point Pleasant 185, Athens 182, Spring Valley 182, Unioto 158, Crooksville 154, Wahama 138, and the host Blue Devils 131.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you