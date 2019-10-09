WHEELING — Huntington High is tied with Capital for second place in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission State Golf Tournament after one round.
The Highlanders shot 34-over-par 247 to trail Wheeling Park by two strokes in Class AAA at the 7,001-yard, par-71 Jones Course at Ogelbay Resort.
Greenbrier East is fourth, at 254, followed by Cabell Midland at 266, Morgantown at 269, Martinsburg at 277 and Washington at 293.
Ryan Bilby of Brooke is the individual leader, having shot 3-over 74 for a two-stroke lead over Ethan Hardy of Washington. Noah Seivertson of Wheeling Park is third, three strokes back, and Huntington High’s Jacob Perry is fourth, five off the pace.
Highlanders Connor Campbell and Tanner Dorsey each shot 13-over 84 to tie with Capital’s Joe Cramer for 12th. HHS’ Levi Strieter carded a 20-over 91 to tie Cabell Midland’s Caiden McComas for 25th.
Taylor Sargent led the Cabell Midland contingent, shooting 15-over 86 to stand in 17th place. Cameron Jarvis was 18-over for an 89 that tied him for 20th with Hurricane’s Sam White and Gavin Goodrich of Wheeling Park. The Knights’ Hunter Kirtley shot 31-over 102 to tie for 32nd.
In Class AA, Winfield is eighth, with a 96-over team score of 309. Fairmont Senior leads at 44-over 257, 11 strokes ahead of second-place North Marion. Shady Spring is third at 271, followed by Chapmanville at 273, Wyoming East at 281, Roane County at 288 and Robert C. Byrd at 291.
Todd Duncan of Shady Spring shot 1-over 72 to lead by nine strokes over Ethan Bradford of Wyoming East and Caden Moore of Grafton.
Poca’s Jacob Blizzard shot 17-over 88 to tie for 12th. Chase Milbee led Winfield with an 18-over 89, good for 15th. Cole Kiley of Wayne shot 40-over 111 to place 34th.
In Class A, St. Marys leads with a 50-over 263, nine strokes ahead of second-place Ritchie County. Charleston Catholic is third at 279, followed by Ravenswood at 280, Webster County at 283, Tucker County at 285, Parkersburg Catholic at 291 and Moorefield at 296.
Rigel Wilson of Webster County shot 9-over 80 to take the individual lead into the clubhouse. Gavin Fox of Ravenswood is three strokes back in second. Huntington St. Joe’s Deuce Vance is tied for seventh with an 85.
The tournament concludes with Wednesday’s round.