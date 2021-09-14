HUNTINGTON — Huntington High parlayed victories over Parkersburg, Hurricane and Cabell Midland into a No. 2 spot in Class AAA in the initial West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings of 2021.
The Highlanders (3-0) totaled 13 points to trail only University (3-0, 13.33). Cabell Midland (2-1, 8.67) is tied with Spring Mills (2-1) for ninth. The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight awarded home games.
“Our line and receivers have been doing a great job,” HHS quarterback Gavin Lochow said.
Spring Valley (2-1, 8.33) is tied with Parkersburg South (2-1) for 11th. Lincoln County (2-1, 7.33) is tied with John Marshall (2-1) and Brooke (2-1) for 14th. Hurricane (1-2, 2.66) is 26th.
Martinsburg is third, followed by Jefferson, George Washington, South Charleston, Princeton and Bridgeport in the top eight. Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, Parkersburg South, Greenbrier East, Lincoln County, John Marshall and Brooke round out the top 16.
In Class AA, Poca (2-0, 9.0) is tied with Independence (1-0) at No. 8. Logan (3-0, 8.67) is 10th. Point Pleasant (2-1, 7.0) is 12th. Winfield (1-2, 3.0) is tied with Shady Spring, East Fairmont, Lewis County, Sissonville, Weir and Liberty-Harrison for 21st. Wayne (1-2, 2.0) is 29th. Robert C. Byrd (2-0, 11.0) and Frankfort (3-0, 11.0) are tied at No. 1.
Buffalo (1-0, 8.0) tops the Class A rankings. Wahama (0-2, 0.0) and Tolsia (0-2, 0.0) are tied with seven other schools for 34th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
