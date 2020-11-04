HUNTINGTON — If Riverside’s football team can score 42 points, it has an excellent chance to beat Huntington High.
In four of the Highlanders’ six losses this season, they’ve given up exactly 42 points. The bad news for Riverside is that the Warriors have scored just 50 points total in going 1-3.
The teams meet at HHS’ Bob Sang Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday. With a victory, Huntington High could earn a berth in the 16-team Class AAA playoffs.
In any other year, a two-win team making the postseason would be absurd, but 2020 is far from an ordinary year. Because of COVID-19, West Virginia’s color-coded map indicates if the season ended today, eight of the top 16 teams in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission ratings would be ineligible to play. Hurricane, Martinsburg, Musselman, Parkersburg, Spring Mills, Spring Valley and Wheeling Park would be left out.
Huntington High coach Billy Seals said he doesn’t like the system, even if it might benefit his team.
“Either all should play or none should play,” Seals said.
The 11th-year coach, though, said he would love for his team to play as many games as possible.
“Maybe we can get in the playoffs and get our seniors as many games as we can,” Seals said.
The Highlanders and Riverside share one opponent — No. 1-rated South Charleston. The Black Eagles walloped the Warriors 56-8 on Oct. 30, one week after beating Huntington High 42-21.
The Highlanders have been impressive at times and frustrating at others, traits of a young team. Sophomore quarterback Gavin Lochow leads the squad in rushing with 70 carries for 488 yards and eight touchdowns. He has completed 87 of 182 passes for 1,079 yards and six touchdowns, with eight interceptions.
Noah Waynick has a team-best 22 receptions for 329 yards and one touchdown. Devin Jackson has 17 catches for 342 yards and three TDs. Amari Felder has caught 17 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. Felder also has carried 41 times for 299 yards and five scores.