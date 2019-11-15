HUNTINGTON — One point might well be the reason No. 10 Huntington High (5-5) is playing at No. 7 George Washington (7-3) Friday night rather than vice versa.
The Patriots edged the Highlanders 31-30 on Sept. 13 in a regular-season high school football game. Those teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at George Washington in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes,” HHS coach Billy Seals said of the first game. “We lined up offsides, we had turnovers that hurt us. They played better than we did and they won the game.”
With 5:29 left in that contest, Highlanders quarterback Tajhan Blackwell scored to pull Huntington High within 31-30. HHS broke the huddle to go for two points and the lead, but lined up incorrectly and was penalized five yards. Seals then opted to kick an extra point to tie, but the attempt was blocked and G.W. held on for its first victory in the series since 2006.
Seals said he figures Friday’s game will come down to similar plays, but hopes his team is on the right side of them.
“Whoever makes the fewest mistakes will win the game,” Seals said.
Huntington High outgained G.W. 402-252, running for 207 yards while holding the Patriots to 61 yards rushing. HHS, though, lost three fumbles, committed 11 penalties for 65 yards, missed an extra point and muffed a punt.
Both teams have performed better since that warm night. The Patriots have won seven of their last eight. The Highlanders have gone 4-4 since, but were tied with No. 2 Cabell Midland late before falling 28-7, and gave No. 3 Spring Valley a tussle last week before losing 19-11.
Seals said his team must play better to avoid an early exit from the postseason.
“We have to run the football better,” Seals said. “We haven’t run it as well as we have in the past. We need to be able to take time off the clock.”
Seals complimented the Patriots’ kicking game. He said he know at times the Highlanders will have to put together lengthy drive to score.
“We’re probably going to start every drive from the 20,” Seals said.
Seals said he thinks his players are up to the task, but they have to prove it in their execution.
“We’re excited to play again,” Seals said. “A lot of teams are sitting home right now.”
The winner of Friday’s game takes on the winner of Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. first-round game featuring Cabell Midland (10-0) and No. 15 Riverside (4-6) at a time, date and location to be determined.