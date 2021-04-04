The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210405-hds-msacswim.jpg
Huntington High School's Henry Sheils, center, prepares for a race Saturday afternoon in the Mountain State Athletic Conference swim meet at Marshall University's Fitch Natatorium. Sheils was named the MSAC male simmer of the year.

 DOUG SHEILS | For The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Henry Sheils of Huntington High was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference boys swimmer of the year Saturday at the league’s championships at Marshall University’s Fitch Natatorium.

Sheils won the 100-yard butterfly in a school record 52.78 seconds, besting runner-up Landon Bostic of George Washington by 3.25 seconds. Sheils also won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.27.

George Washington won both the boys and girls titles, with Patriots’ sophomore Madilyn McGlothen named swimmer of the year.

George Washington’s girls earned 404 points, nearly doubling second-place Parkersburg, which finished with 227. Hurricane was third with 213, followed by Huntington High with 129, Spring Valley with 88, Capital with 84, Cabell Midland with 65, St. Albans with 25 and South Charleston with 18.

The Patriots boys won with 258 points, edging Parkersburg by 18. Cabell Midland placed third with 187, followed by Hurricane with 139, Huntington High with 102, Capital with 82, Spring Valley with 44, South Charleston with 35 and St. Albans with 15.

Local girls winners included Lauren Peters of Spring Valley in the 200 free in 2:10.9 and Isabella Hart of Hurricane in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.2 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.09.

Boys winners included, Luke Adkins of Huntington High in the 50 free style in 23.99 and Bradley Boyd of Hurricane in the 100 freestyle in 50.12. Hurricane’s 200 freestyle relay team of Huston Peyton, Ian Martin, Jonathan Howat and Boyd won in 1:41.42.

The Region IV Championship tis scheduled for Saturday at Marshall.

