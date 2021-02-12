HUNTINGTON — Amare Smith doesn’t say much, preferring to let his play on the basketball court speak for him.
Smith’s actions speak loudly, as his 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season attest. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward from Huntington High is one of the premier players on a team expected to be one of West Virginia Class AAA’s championship contenders.
“I’m trying to get Amare to speak up more and be assertive,” Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said, with a laugh. “He’s moving towards being better at it.”
The soft-spoken second-team all-stater is drawing considerable attention from recruiters. He said Marshall, VMI, Air Force, Howard, New Hampshire and Vanderbilt, among others, have contacted him. His on-court talent, 4.0 grade point average and high-character reputation has schools aplenty interested.
“I’ll pray about it and see where God leads me,” said Smith, who attends Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
Smith said he has seen prayers answered many times, including after he suffered a torn knee ligament that cost him his sophomore season. Smith injured his anterior cruciate ligament during an off-season pickup game when he leaped for a rebound and came down on another player’s foot. He said he heard something pop.
“I kept playing, then I jumped again and realized that I was hurt,” Smith said. “That was a long eight months. God and family pushed me to keep going. There was a lot to do, but my knee came back stronger.”
A cousin of former Huntington High and Chattanooga basketball standout Chris Early, Smith said his goal is for the Highlanders to win the state championship, which it last did in 2017. He said he likes HHS’ chances with a roster of 6-4 Eli Archer, 6-7 Mehki Barlow, guards Jo Jo Patterson, Tavion Johnson, Aiden Mankin, Gavin Lochow and others on the roster. Smith said the Highlanders are much better than last season’s team, which finished 12-11 playing a rugged schedule of Mountain State Athletic Conference teams, as well as Wyoming East, strong Ohio teams in Fairland, Whitehall-Yearling and Warren, and Kentucky traditional power Boyd County.
“We have high expectations for ourselves,” Smith said. “Our schedule makes us better come tournament time. I look forward to the season. I think we’re a real contender.”
None of those out-of-state schools are on the slate this year, thanks to COVID-19. The Highlanders, however, don’t have to even leave Cabell County to find a challenge, as arch rival Cabell Midland also figures to contend for the state championship.
Smith said he is working to improve his ball handling and leadership skills to become a more complete player.
“Amare is a great young man,” Holmes said. “He’s such a hard worker and always willing to do what it takes to improve. His future is bright and it’s an honor to coach a young man like him.”
Holmes heads the Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle at HHS and said Smith is a faithful member.
“He means a lot to our team,” Holmes said. “He can play inside and outside. He makes big shot, can rebounds and has good size. He has a good family. I love that kid.”