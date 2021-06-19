HUNTINGTON — Journey’s 1982 hit song “Open Arms” might be appropriate for Amare Smith’s college signing.
Smith, an all-state forward from Huntington High School, signed to play for Concord University. Smith averaged 14 points per game last season to lead the Highlanders to the semifinals of the state tournament.
“They welcomed me with open arms,” Smith said of Concord’s coaches. They said they love my game and think I can flourish there.”
Smith’s game is a combination of inside and outside prowess. An aggressive rebounder and driver to the basket, Smith also is dangerous from outside.
Smith chose Concord over the University of Rio Grande, VMI and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis.
“I thank my family and God for helping me,” Smith said. “The big thing that made it possible was praying.”
Smith said he will major in athletic training.
“I love sports and helping people,” Smith said. “My goal is to play basketball as long as I can and make some money doing it, but it’s important to me to have that paper (diploma) in hand.”
Smith caught recruiters attention as a freshman, but suffered a torn knee ligament that wiped out his sophomore season. COVID-19 made a mess of his junior season, leaving 2021 as his proving ground.
“It was very nerve racking,” Smith said of wondering if he’d ever get back on the court on a consistent basis. “Injuries took a lot from me, but my senior year we made the Final Four and I made a lot of friends and had fun.”
HOWARD TO CHEER FOR HERD: Fairland’s Alyssa Howard signed to cheer at Marshall University.
Howard said she will major in nursing.
She took a break from cheering from age 8 to 13 to concentrate on gymnastics, but gave it up after a foot injury. Howard said she missed cheering and took it up again as a freshman in high school.
“I decided I wasn’t done, yet, so I tried out for the Marshall team and made it,” Howard said. “I chose Marshall because both of my parents went there and I always looked up to Marshall cheerleaders when I was younger and wanted to be one.”
MILLER TO GEORGETOWN: Wheelersburg wide receiver Matthew Miller signed to play at Georgetown College.
The grandson of legendary Pirates coach Ed Miller, Matthew Miller will join his sister Libby at the Kentucky school Libby plays soccer for the Tigers.
As a senior, Miller caught 44 passes for 620 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a Division V first-team All-District selection.