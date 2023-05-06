LLOYD, Ky. -- John Dennison chuckled as he went back to the third-base coaches' box after the umpires rechecked the lineup card for correct uniform numbers.
Perhaps the Huntington High baseball coach was laughing at the craziness of Saturday's matinee in the Peoples Bank Classic at Greenup County. The Musketeers (14-17) committed six errors in a 10-2 loss to the Highlanders (14-11). HHS, meanwhile, committed just one fielding miscue and banged out eight hits to back freshman pitchers Jamie Legg and Bradley Johnson.
"It was really good for Jamie Legg and Bradley Johnson to get some extra time on the mound and get some confidence," Dennison said. "We actually played very good baseball behind them. That's the exciting part."
Greenup County led 1-0 after Carson Wireman's sacrifice fly scored Hunter Clevenger in the first inning. But Tayveon Wilson and Brian Ramey scored off of a pair of Musketeers errors in the second inning and the Highlanders led the rest of the way.
Two more errors in the third led to another trio of Huntington High runs. In the fourth, Carson Carter doubled in two more and Jax O'Roarke hit a sacrifice fly. In the seventh, Jonathan Jackson singled in Ryan Ramey and Jaxon Hatfield.
Legg pitched four innings, giving up two runs on three hits, striking out four and walking one to earn the win. Johnson hurled the last three innings.
Jackson went 2 for 5 with two runs batted in. O'Roarke drove in two. Colson Parker went 2 for 5. Clevenger was 2 for 3 for Greenup County.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 023 3000 2 -- 10 8 1
GREENUP COUNTY 1000 100 0 -- 2 3 6
Legg, Bradley (5) and Henson; Underwood, Ratcliff (6) and Adkins.
Hitting: (HH) Jackson 2-5 2 RBIs, Parker 2-5, Carter 2B, B. Robinson 2-3; (GC) Clevenger 2-3 2B, Wireman 2B.
ASHLAND 6, HUNTINGTON HIGH 5: During the seventh inning, a buzzard circled over the Huntington High dugout at Greenup County's baseball field. Perhaps the vulture knew something.
A baserunning blunder in the seventh was one of several miscues that cost the Highlanders.
"We don't do the simple things correctly," Dennison said. "There's just a point we just need to be fundamental. Don't need a homer. Don't need a gapper. Just be fundamental. I've got kids that can produce and kids who aren't doing very well right now."
With sectional tournaments coming up next week, Dennison said his team needs to get better quickly.
"We've won two of 10 (one-run games)," Dennison said. "Young is not an excuse now. And if you look at the stat sheet, the freshmen produced. I can't say we're young."
The Highlanders trailed 6-4 entering the seventh. Carson Carter scored to make it a one-run game. Huntington High had the tying run at first base, but the runner was picked off, ending the threat.
Wilson, a freshman, smacked two doubles and went 2 for 4 with three runs batted in. Carter and Jaxon Hatfield went 2 for 3.
Ashland, too, had a freshman standout. Pitcher Jayse Mays scattered nine hits to earn the win.
"We told Jayse early to pitch to contact and trust his defense," Tomcats coach Shane Marushi said. "That's a quality ballclub. He wasn't going to blow it by them. He's a competitor and did a great job of hitting his spots against that lineup."
Mays and Kyle Cordial each went 2 for 3 and LaBryant Strader 2 for 4. Mays drove in two runs and Colin Howard one in a three-run fifth inning when Ashland took a 5-3 lead it never relinquished.
ASHLAND 110 030 1 -- 6 10 2
HUNTINGTON HIGH 003 010 1 -- 5 9 0
Mays and Church; O'Roarke, Jackson (5), Carter (6) and Henson.
Hitting: (A) Mays 2-3 2 RBI, Strader 2-4, Cordial 2-3; (HH) Carter 2-3 2B, Wilson 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Hatfield 2-3 2 SB.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
