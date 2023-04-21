The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s baseball team staged quite a celebration at first base in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Highlanders arrived to mob catcher Patrick Henson after he executed a squeeze bunt to drive in Tayveon Wilson from third for the winning run as they edged Hurricane, 3-2, Friday night at Cook-Holbrook Field.

