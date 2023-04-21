Huntington's Jonathan Jackson (22), below, reaches third base safe as Hurricane's Dylan Bell (13) attempts to catch him out as the Huntington High School baseball team takes on Hurricane on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s baseball team staged quite a celebration at first base in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Highlanders arrived to mob catcher Patrick Henson after he executed a squeeze bunt to drive in Tayveon Wilson from third for the winning run as they edged Hurricane, 3-2, Friday night at Cook-Holbrook Field.
“As good a defense as they played, went old-school on them,” Huntington coach John Dennison said. “It was beautiful. We have worked on bunting and bunting.”
Wilson, a freshman, started the seventh with a single to center and moved to second on a bunt by Carson Carter. A wild pitch got Wilson to third, and Henson did the rest.
“Just wanted to put the ball in play and score,” Henson said. “(Redskins starter Reece Sutphin) tried to jam me.”
Huntington got a quality start from Jaxon Hatfield. He went 5 2/3 innings and got out of two jams before Carter took over for him in the sixth and fanned Jayden Lester for the third out as Hurricane had the bases loaded.
“Hatfield pitched brilliantly,” Dennison said. “Guys are starting to understand to support our pitchers. Credit to (pitching coach) Sam (Boone). He got him to level out. Best I’ve seen in a while. Carson hasn’t pitched that much. He’s a high-velocity kid. He threw strikes. So did Jaxon.”
For Dennison, the outcome ended a personal six-game losing streak to Hurricane with him as coach.
“It’s great to have the monkey off the back,” he said.
Colson Parker got the first run for the Highlanders in the first when he came home on a balk. Carter knocked one in in the second.
Hurricane got both its runs in the second. The first came on a double by Tyson Skinner and Evan Stover then knocked him in.
“Just disappointed,” Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said. “We didn’t come to play. We had our chances. We didn’t play well.”
Huntington is off until Tuesday, when it visits Cabell Midland. The Redskins (17-4) return to action Monday at Parkersburg South.
Hatfield started the first with two walks and a wild pitch to have runners at second and third. He retired the next three hitters.
“Got it in my head real quick,” Hatfield said. “Sam dialed me in. The whole defense backed me up.”
Carter said his goal when called on was to challenge hitters.
“Thinking, blow it by him,” Carter said. “In the seventh, it was, get the runner to second. The guys came through. Jaxon pitched a great game.”
Hatfield enjoyed the mob scene at first after Henson’s bunt.
“It was a perfect bunt,” he said. “This was crazy.”
HURRICANE 020 000 0 — 2 6 0
HUNTINGTON 110 000 1 — 3 6 0
Pitching: Sutphin and Johnson. Hatfield, Carter (6) and Henson.
Hitting: (Hurricane) Witty 2-2, Skinner 2B, RBI; Stover RBI. (Huntington) Jackson 2-3, Wilson 2-3, 2B; Carter RBI, Henson RBI.
