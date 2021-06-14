HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High student-athletes experienced a banner week on the recruiting trail.
Highlanders boys basketball all-stater Amare Smith committed to Concord University. Smith, a Class AAAA all-stater and The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State first-team selection, selected the Mountain Lions over an offer from the University of Rio Grande. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 14.1 points per game.
Highlanders' wrestler A.J. Dempsey committed to Virginia Tech. Dempsey is a two-time state champion at 170 pounds.
Former HHS tight end Bryce Damous of Garden City (Kansas) Community College committed to UAB. Damous owned several offers, including from Tennessee Tech and Morgan State.
GOOD KNIGHTS: Cabell Midland High School's golfers have enjoyed a sensational week.
Cameron Jarvis qualified for the West Virginia Open by shooting 4-over par, 75, to finish second in a field of 54 in a qualifier at Edgewood Country Club last week.
Taylor Sargent shot 77 to win the Peggy Kirk Bell Tour Kentucky series tournament at the University of Kentucky's Wildcat course. She won the girls 15-18 division in the Callaway Junior Tour at Mingo Bottom Thursday with a 1-under, 71.
Jack Michael won the 13-14 boys division of the Callaway Junior Tour event at Edgewood Country Club.
SONS OF MARSHALL: Three high school football players who are sons of former Marshall University football stars received offers from the Thundering Herd in the last week.
Evan Ferguson, an offensive lineman from Spring Valley, was presented the opportunity as a preferred walk-on. He is the son of former MU NCAA Division I-AA All-American guard Aaron Ferguson.
Jaden Yates, a rising junior linebacker from Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln High School and the son of former Marshall linebacker Max Yates, picked up an offer from MU. He also visited Ohio State and has an offer from Kentucky.
Suwanee (Georgia) Collin Hill wide receiver/defensive back Cam Pedro, son of former Marshall running back Glenn Pedro, was offered by the Herd.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Winfield pole vaulter Dianna Goodman signed with Marshall. Huntington Prep basketball star Maki Johnson picked up offers from Ohio State and Penn State. Portsmouth West pitcher Rodney Moore signed with Shawnee State.
Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter visited Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Michigan State. George Washington basketball standout Kalissa Lacy opted out of her commitment to Morehead State and said she will go to Eastern Kentucky.
Morehead State and Lipscomb offered scholarships to Ashland basketball guard Colin Porter. New Boston basketball player Tanner Voiers signed with Kentucky Christian University. His teammate, Kyle Sexton, signed with Ohio Valley University,
Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland visited Ohio University. George Washington's Alex Yoakum signed to play basketball at Fairmont State. Shady Spring baseball player Parker Redden committed to Delaware.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Lincoln County's Josie Bird led West Virginia high school softball players in home runs with 16 this season.
Huntington High's Ravyn Goodson won her third discus state championship Saturday. Ashland's Lauren Spears threw out Bath County's Diamond Wills attempting to steal in a game last week. It was the first time in 28 attempts Wills had been caught.
Raceland baseball coach Marty Mills won his 100th game with the Rams by winning the 16th Region tournament. It was Raceland's first region title in baseball since 1991. The Rams outscored opponents 39-1 in the tournament. Sissonville softball outscored foes 28-0 in sectional tournament play.
All nine Sissonville softball players in the lineup had at least one hit and scored at least one run in a 19-0 victory over Winfield. All nine scored one run in the fifth inning alone. Eight Indians drove in at least one run and the one who didn't, Autumn Bailey, smacked three hits.
In a softball game with Lewis County last week, Boyd County left 15 runners on base. Lewis County left 11 on. Boyd County's Sara Bays threw 141 pitches. Lewis County's Emily Cole struck out 22 batters and flung 196 pitches.
Wahama's softball team has outscored the opposition 195-21 in going 22-0. Huntington High's Amanda Brent set a school record in the 800 meters in 2:24.66. University High's Larry Josh Edward ran 8:52.82 in the 3,200-meter run at the West Virginia state track meet Saturday, breaking the record of 8:57.73 set by Cabell Midland's Jacob Burcham.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Fairland's Gavin Hunt was named most valuable player for the East in the Southeastern Ohio East-West All-Star baseball game.
Former Lawrence County baseball star Jackson Feltner of Morehead State was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. West Carter is looking for a new baseball coach. For more information contact athletic director Corey Gee at corey.gee@carter.kyschools.us.
Former Sciotoville East offensive lineman Blaine Scott transferred from West Virginia University to the University of Northern Colorado. Lawrence County's Bryce Blevins was named the Kentucky 15th Region player of the year. Former Fairview coach Derek Cooksey is the new boys basketball coach at Russell.
Dylan Preston and Mike Prario, representing Wayne High School, won the bass fishing state championship. Isaiah Wellman, son of former Marshall football player and Buffalo-Wayne athlete Jason Wellman, was named to the Georgia Class 6A all-state baseball team.
Lewis County (Kentucky) High's baseball team won the school's first region title in any sport for the first time since 1977. Rick Roach retired as Coal Grove's girls basketball coach and was replaced by assistant and former Ironton St. Joe coach Nick Miller.
Raceland's Jake Heighton was named the Kentucky 16th Region baseball player of the year. Former Hurricane baseball star Austin Dearing has transferred from Marshall to the State College of Florida. Former Huntington High baseball star Evan Juniper of Kentucky Christian University was named a third-team NCCAA All-American.
Former East Carter softball star Montana Fouts of Alabama was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association pitcher of the year. Russell High football coach T.J. Maynard is the new athletic director at the school, as well as Russell Middle. He will continue as football coach.
Former Portsmouth football coach Curt Clifford was elected to the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame.