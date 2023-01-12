The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Forgive Huntington High’s boys basketball players if their uniforms are scattered on the floor, as Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said the team hasn’t mastered a “putting away mentality” when it it needs to most.

Huntington High (8-2) built a 19-point lead and held off Spring Valley 68-57 Thursday night before a boisterous crowd in the Lucas-Archer Gym. Holmes was not pleased his squad let the Timberwolves (7-3) back in striking distance. He didn’t use the excuse that his players might have been leg-weary after an 86-83 loss at George Washington in double overtime Tuesday.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

