HUNTINGTON — Forgive Huntington High’s boys basketball players if their uniforms are scattered on the floor, as Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said the team hasn’t mastered a “putting away mentality” when it it needs to most.
Huntington High (8-2) built a 19-point lead and held off Spring Valley 68-57 Thursday night before a boisterous crowd in the Lucas-Archer Gym. Holmes was not pleased his squad let the Timberwolves (7-3) back in striking distance. He didn’t use the excuse that his players might have been leg-weary after an 86-83 loss at George Washington in double overtime Tuesday.
“Our legs and our brains, I guess,” Holmes said. “We played all right. I don’t even know what to say. We didn’t play like we could.”
Spring Valley was within 20-17 at 4:21 of the second quarter before Mikey Johnson scored off an offensive rebound to spark a 12-5 run to end the half. Jamari Tubbs scored Huntington High’s first five points in a 12-3 streak to begin the third quarter and make it 44-25.
The Highlanders still led by 19 when the Timberwolves began to chip away. Tate Adkins’ basket with 5:49 to play pulled Spring Valley within 53-41, prompting Holmes to shout at his team, “Don’t get lazy on defense.”
Huntington stretched the lead to 17 with 2:56 remaining, but the Timberwolves made another charge, pulling within 64-55 after Coleton Caldwell scored with 1:10 left. Spring Valley never moved closer.
“We played pretty good, but we still have some things to do,” Holmes said. “Some of the football players are still beat up and we’re getting them in basketball shape. I don’t think anybody in particular stood out. We played good enough to win it.”
Duane Harris and Jaylen Motley each scored 19 points for the Highlanders, who return to action at 7 p.m. Monday at home vs. Ashland. Johnson scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Adkins led Spring Valley, which entertains Coal Grove at 7 p.m. Saturday, with 17 points. Keyan Grayson scored 12.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.