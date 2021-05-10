HUNTINGTON — Huntington High baseball players frequently ran the bases Monday night, but not enough crossed the plate to suit Highlanders coach John Dennison.
Dennison wasn’t pleased with his team’s situational hitting in a 6-1 victory over Capital at Cook-Holbrook Field. HHS stole eight bases in nine attempts, but just three of those who swiped bags scored as the Highlanders left seven men on base. All were in scoring position.
“We had way too many unproductive outs,” Dennison said. “We struck out with runners in scoring position. That’s three games in a row we haven’t played good baseball.”
Huntington High (12-4 overall, 6-1 in the Mountain State Athletic Conference) was good enough to win. Starting pitcher Carter Williams threw five shutout innings, allowing three singles, striking out five and walking one.
“He’s been injured,” Dennison said of Williams. “He pitched well.”
Ethan Riggs went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in and a pair of stolen bases. Jackson Parker drove in a run and Lukas Conn was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
“I haven’t been seeing the ball well, but I did today,” said Riggs, who hit into a fielder’s choice in the second inning to score Eli Shouldis for a 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, Justin Legg singled and stole second before Braden Shepherd’s base hit to left brought him home. Conn walked and Riggs singled to center to plate Legg and Conn for a 4-0 lead.
In the fourth, Braedon Gaul walked. Courtesy runner Hunter Chapman stole second, then scored on Parker’s single to right. One inning later, Conn tripled and scored on a wild pitch.
The Cougars (3-8, 1-6) broke up the shutout in the sixth when Evan Wilson singled to center, moved to second on a fielder’s choice, went to third on another fielder’s choice, then crossed the plate on a base hit by Johnny Kirkpatrick.
Wilson went 3 for 4 for Capital. Kirkpatrick was 2 for 3.
Huntington High returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. Ripley. The Cougars are back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cabell Midland.
CAPITAL 000 001 0 — 1 7 2
HUNTINGTON HIGH 013 110 x — 6 8 1
Brogan, Crowder (5) and Moore; Williams, Austin (6) and Gaul.
Hitting: (C) Wilson 3-4, Kirkpatrick 2-3; (HH) Riggs 2-3 2 SB 2 RBI, Conn 2-3.