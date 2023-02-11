Huntington's Mikey Johnson (2), left, drives the ball upcourt past Fairland's Keegan Smith (13) as the Huntington High School boys basketball team takes on Fairland on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Huntington's Mikey Johnson (2), left, and Fairland's Will Davis (0) battle for the ball at tip off as the Huntington High School boys basketball team takes on Fairland on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Huntington's Mikey Johnson (2), left, drives the ball upcourt past Fairland's Keegan Smith (13) as the Huntington High School boys basketball team takes on Fairland on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Huntington.
Huntington's Mikey Johnson (2), left, and Fairland's Will Davis (0) battle for the ball at tip off as the Huntington High School boys basketball team takes on Fairland on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Three Huntington boys basketball players scored in double figures on Saturday to lead the Highlanders to a 75-44 win over Fairland.
Malik McNeely scored 17 points to lead Huntington (16-3), while Mikey Johnson added 15 and Jaylen Motley chipped in 10.
Motley scored all his points in the first quarter as the Highlanders jumped to an 11-0 lead to force a Fairland timeout. The Dragons regrouped and scored 10 points through the rest of the period behind six from Brody Buchanan, who finished as the game’s high scorer with 21.
While Huntington’s play got sloppy during a second quarter in which the Highlanders finished with seven turnovers, Johnson added five points to his total and Jamari Tubbs came off the bench to score seven points to help head the Highlanders to a 38-21 lead at halftime.
“We got a lead and we got complacent,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said. “We let them get some easy baskets. We weren’t switching like we were supposed to, but we maintained.”
Buchanan continued to score against the Huntington defense, opening the third quarter with the first five points of the second half to cut Huntington’s lead to 38-26 at the 6:16 mark.
The Highlanders then used a 14-1 run over the next 4:27 to take a 52-27 lead. Buchanan snapped that with another two points, but Fairland had no answer for Johnson and McNeely, who accounted for all 19 of Huntington’s points in the quarter.
Buchanan added all the Dragons’ points during the quarter except for one foul shot by Steeler Leep and four by Chase Allen after two technical fouls were assessed to Huntington — one for celebrating a dunk, the second after a player left the bench as part of the celebration.
Buchanan added one field goal in the fourth period, but both teams used their bench players for the bulk of the final eight minutes.
Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for Dec. 20, but its postponement gave the Dragons a tough non-conference contest to conclude their regular season, coach Nathan Speed said.
“It’s a good game to do over (the holiday) break,” said Speed, whose team finished the season at 14-8. “We moved it to the end (of the schedule) just thinking that it is a nice game to play before the tournament. We’re playing one of the best teams we’ll see.”
Fairland will begin sectional play on Feb. 21 at Huntington Ross, while Huntington will continue regular season play on Wednesday at home against Winfield.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.