BECKLEY, W.Va. -- Huntington High swept a baseball doubleheader from Beckley, 14-3 and 8-4, Friday.
In the opener, Austin O'Malley was the winning pitcher, striking out seven in five innings. Braden Shepherd went 2 for 2 with two runs batted in. Mason McGinnis was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Adam Hanlon drove in three runs. Lucas Hall went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Hunter Chapman went 3 for 4.
In the nightcap, Ben McKelvey and Lukas Conn each drove in two runs. Trent Dearth was 4 for 5 and stole two bases. Ben McElroy was 2 for 4.
SOUTH POINT 11, GREEN 3: Jordan Ermalovich went 2 for 4 with five RBI to lead the Pointers (5-22) to a triumph over the visiting Bobcats.
Hunter McCallister and Tanner Runyon each drove in two runs. Gage Chapman was 2 for 2. Levi Lawson and Xathan Haney each went 2 for 4. Brendan Dillon was the winning pitcher. For Green, Nathaniel Brannigan and Levi Singleton each were 2 for 3.
GREEN 100 020 0 -- 3 7 1
SOUTH POINT 043 103 x -- 11 11 0
Salyers, Brannigan (3) and Sanders; Dillon, Freeman (7) and Chapman.
Hitting: (G) Brannigan 2-3 2B, Singleton 2-3; (SP) Lawson 2-4 3B, Chapman 2-2, Ermalovich 2-4 5 RBI, Haney 2-4, McCallister 2 RBI, Runyon 2 RBI.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 5, ROCK HILL 4: Ethan Kammer's walk-off single to score Carter Campbell gave the Titans a win over the visiting Redmen. Kammer went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Caleb Nichols drove in two and was the winning pitcher, striking out 10. Dylan Seison went 3 for 3 and stole two bases.
POINT PLEASANT 8, BUFFALO 2: The Big Blacks (12-4) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to top the visiting Bison. Hunter Lilly earned the win. Evan Roach had two hits for Point Pleasant. Kyelar Morrow and Tanner Mitchell each drove in two.
RIVER VALLEY 5, FEDERAL HOCKING 0: Chase Barber pitched a no-hitter and struck out 12 as the host Raiders beat the Lancers.
Barber and Alex Euton smacked three hits each. Isiah Harkins had two hits.
ROWAN COUNTY 11, RUSSELL 4: The Vikings took advantage of five Red Devils errors for a victory in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Nathan Goodpaster went 2 for 4 for Rowan County.
MINFORD 8, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Aron Alley scored the winning run on a passed ball as the homestanding Falcons defeated the Blue Devils. Minford scored twice in the second and six times in the fourth.
BUFFALO 8, POCA 2: Jacob Smith went 3 for 4 with two RBI and struck out 10 to earn the win as the Bison defeated the visiting Dots. Caleb Nutter was 3 for 4 for Buffalo.
Softball
IRONTON 13, NEW LEXINGTON 0: Keegan Moore hurled a one-hitter to lift the host Fighting Tigers (24-4) over the Panthers in a Division III sectional tournament final. She also went 3 for 3 with a home run, triple and four RBI.
Jade Rogers was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Kiandra Martin went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI. Katelyn Moore went 2 for 2 and Bell Sorbilli 2 for 3.
Ironton will entertain Alexander at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals.
NEW LEXINGTON 000 00 -- 0 1 2
IRONTON 922 0x -- 13 15 0
Wilson, Stephens (1) and K. Fink; Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2B, Moore 3-3 3B HR 4 RBI, Sorbilli 2-3 2B, Martin 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Moore 2-2 2B, Rogers 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI.
BELPRE 13, GREEN 2: The host Eagles (14-12) defeated the Bobcats (9-15) in a Division IV sectional tournament game. Dekota Lemon led off Belpre's half of the first inning with a home run. Alyssa Hutchinson picked up the win. Kaitlin Bush smacked a two-run homer and went 3 for 4 for the Eagles.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC SWEEPS HANNAN: Hanna Casey drove in nine runs in two games as the host Irish took a doubleheader from the Wildcats 17-3 and 18-10. Casey drove in four in the first game and went 2 for 5 with a homer and five RBI in the second.
Tennis
FOUR PIRATES ADVANCE: Two individuals and one doubles team from Wheelersburg advanced to next week's district tennis tournament with sectional victories. Logan Davis qualified by placing third in singles. Nathan Sylvia placed fifth. The doubles team of Preslee Etterling and Alex Thomas finished fifth.