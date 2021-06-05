CHARLESTON — Huntington High won the Class AAA girls state tennis title with 14 points Saturday.
Hurricane and Cabell Midland finished knotted at 10 points, but Hurricane won the tie-breaker and is the runner-up. George Washington placed fourth with eight points.
In girls No. 1 singles, Hanley Riner defeated of Cabell Midland defeated Lexi Smolder of Hurricane 6-2, 6-2. In No. 2 girls singles, Katy Limanen defeated Huntington’s Molly Archer 7-5, 6-0 and in the No. 3 girls singles final, Huntington’s Tess Weiler downed Stone 6-2, 6-0. Huntington’s Sophie Agrawal beat Morgantown’s Samantha Carver 6-0, 6-1 for the girls No. 4 singles title.
George Washington’s boys tennis team earned the Class AAA team state title on Saturday at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts, as the Patriots accumulated 16 points to pull away from the rest of the pack and tie Parkersburg for the most state championships all-time with 21.
Another Kanawha Valley team also came away from the three-day event with a championship, as Charleston Catholic’s girls emerged with a title in Class AA-A.
The Patriot boys were primed for point accumulation on the final day of the tournament, as they competed in six of the seven final Class AAA events. GW started the day off strong in the boys No. 4 singles final as Chris Muto won the title over Huntington’s Jax O’Roark 6-0, 6-0.
In the No. 1 singles final — perhaps the most competitive match of the day — GW’s Rohen Jones took on Huntington’s AJ Mercer. Jones was up against a tough opponent in Mercer, who is No. 30 in the country among 15-year-olds. Mercer won the hard-fought battle 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 (7-5).
“It’s hard to believe that, a guy on the last day of being 15 years old, found a way to have that type of physical endurance at that age,” Huntington coach TJ Cisco said of Mercer.
“I know that he works very hard at his tennis game, but to me the most impressive thing was the guts to go out there and continue to compete.”
Despite the loss in the No. 1 singles, GW was lights out in the other two boys singles finals as Samir Jones defeated Cabell Midland’s Ashton Cottrell 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 3 final and Alexander Stacy bested Cabell Midland’s Aiden Cottrell 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the No. 2 final.
In the No. 2 doubles, Samir Jones and Muto defeated Ashton Cottrell and Jackson Erwin 6-1, 6-1.
GW wasn’t as prosperous in the No. 3 doubles as Shreyes Jogenpally and Anurag Reddy fell to Parkersburg’s Simon Strobl and Levi Frashure 6-2, 6-3.
The only Class AAA boys final in which the Patriots did not compete was No. 1 doubles — the last match of the day. In that match, Huntington’s Mercer and Luke Lovejoy won 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 7-6 (7-3) over Midland’s Ashton and Alex Cottrell.
“It was a huge day,” George Washington boys coach Taylor Dixon Rose said. “The boys came out, they competed, they did what they needed to do.”
On the girls side of the AAA tournament, GW wasn’t as busy but still earned a couple of individual titles. In the girls No. 2 doubles final, GW’s Lily Stone and Zoe Charles defeated Midland’s Brooke Vaughn and Blaire Vaughn 6-2, 6-2.
GW’s only other title on the day was in the girls No. 3 doubles final in which Jana Zatar and Emilia Ratrie defeated Parkersburg’s Sofia Olson and Ashley Welshans 7-5, 6-1.
In the Class AAA girls No. 1 doubles final, Hurricane’s Smolder and Katy Limanen defeated Cabell Midland’s Kylie Fisher and Riner 6-4, 6-0.