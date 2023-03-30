Wayne's Maddie Eastwood (22), right, goes into a slide to reach second base as Huntington's Hannah Atkins (6) catches the incoming ball as the Wayne High School softball team takes on Huntington High on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Wayne.
WAYNE — A pitching change for Wayne kicked Huntington into high gear.
After the first three innings between the host Pioneers and Highlanders were scoreless, Wayne changed pitchers after a single and two walks loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the fourth inning, and Huntington took full advantage.
Huntington (4-6) tallied seven runs in the fourth inning and held on to defeat Wayne 12-5, picking up its third consecutive win after a six-game losing streak earlier this season.
“When (Wayne) changed pitchers, it was more our speed so we started hitting the ball better,” Highlanders coach Mendi Clark said. “Once we get into a rhythm, we’re good.”
The first run came across when Izzy Johnston was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Behind her, Mikayla Baker singled to score a pair of runs and Jayda Bias-Smith and Kami Langdon each batted in a run later in the inning.
Wayne pitchers walked or hit 11 batters, which Huntington took advantage of despite stranding eight runners.
“It just happens sometimes,” Wayne coach Tish Smith said. “Sometimes you don’t get the calls you want, sometimes you do, and sometimes your pitchers work really hard like ours do and it just doesn’t work.”
Take out the seven-run fourth and a five-run seventh inning, and in between the Pioneers made several defensive gems. Haley Bays’ strikeout of Bentleigh Christus left the bases loaded for Huntington in the first inning, and a head’s-up play on a line drive turned into an inning-ending double play in the top of the third before two highlight-reel catches from Chloe Thacker in center field.
But both sides, offense and defense, never got going for Wayne at the same time, whereas Huntington watched both heat up as the evening chill settled over the field.
“When we can put our offense and our defense together in the same game, then we can really turn it on and play as a team,” Clark said.
The Pioneers put up a pair of runs in each of the fourth and the fifth innings and had the tying run step into the batter’s box twice in that span but never got that runner on base.
Wayne’s Maddie Eastwood doubled to score Bays and then came around to score on a fielder’s choice from Lauryn Sanders. A Huntington error and wild pitch allowed two more runs to score in the fifth frame and the Pioneers tacked one more on in the sixth to pull within 7-5.
Then Huntington undid everything in the top of the seventh, plating five more runs to push the lead back to seven.
