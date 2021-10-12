HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High remained No. 1 in Class AAA football, but has to share the top spot with Martinsburg.
The Highlanders and Bulldogs each are 7-0, with 15.14 rating points. Cabell Midland (6-1, 12.14) is seventh, Spring Valley (4-2, 9.5) ninth, Hurricane (4-3, 7.57) 13th and Lincoln County (3-4, 5.57) 18th.
The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight awarded first-round home games.
Jefferson is third, followed in the top eight by University, Princeton, Bridgeport, Cabell Midland and South Charleston. Spring Valley is followed in the next eight by Brooke, Greenbrier East, Parkersburg South, Hurricane, John Marshall, Spring Mills, Wheeling Park and Lincoln County.
The Highlanders entertain No. 28 St. Albans (2-5, 3.14) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Also on Friday, Cabell Midland is home to G.W. (4-2, 9.5) at 7 p.m., Spring Valley visits No. 29 Capital (1-5, 2.17) at 7:30 p.m., and Lincoln County plays host to Class AA No. 18 Clay County (3-2, 5.6) at 7:30 p.m. Hurricane is off this week.
In Class AA, Herbert Hoover (7-0, 10.43) is top-ranked. Poca (5-0, 10.2) is second and Independence (5-0, 9.8) third. Point Pleasant (5-1, 9.67) used a key 35-33 win at No. 10 Keyser to move from fifth to fourth. Nicholas County, Liberty-Raleigh, Lincoln and North Marion make up the rest of the top eight. Roane County, Keyser, Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont, Logan, Frankfort, Scott and Grafton finish the top 16.
Winfield (3-3, 5.5) is 19th and Wayne (2-5, 2.14) 26th.
Doddridge County (4-0, 9.5) is atop Class A. Cameron (6-0, 9.17) is second, followed in the top eight by Mount View, Moorefield, Ritchie County, James Monroe and Williamstown. Wheeling Central is ninth, Gilmer County and Trinity Christian are tied for 10th, Clay-Battelle is 12th, Weirton Madonna 13th and Sherman, Van and Tyler Consolidated tied at 14th.
Wahama (3-3, 3.0) is 24th. Buffalo (1-4, 2.0) is 33rd. Tolsia (0-5, 0.0) is 40th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
