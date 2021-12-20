HUNTINGTON — Huntington High and Ironton appeared to battle one another to see which school could accumulate the most college offers, signings or commitments in the last week.
For the Highlanders, punter/defensive back Scout Arthur received an offer from Bluefield State. Defensive tackle James Scott and linebacker Tyrees Smith were offered by West Virginia State. Smith also picked up an offer from Mercyhurst. Running back Amari Felder and linebacker David Bradshaw were offered by Wheeling University.
For the Fighting Tigers, linebacker Angelo Washington signed with Kentucky and defensive end Ashton Duncan with Miami (Ohio). Running back Jaquez Keyes and wide receiver Ty Perkins visited West Virginia University. Offensive lineman Blake Murrell committed to Ohio Northern. Amar Howard and C.J. McCall visited Marietta College and received offers from Wilmington College. McCall also picked up an offer from Mount St. Joseph’s. Defensive lineman Junior Jones visited the University of Charleston. Ironton baseball player Jacob Sloan committed to Mount Vernon Nazarene.
Local football standouts who signed on the first day of the early signing period include, Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page with West Virginia, Timberwolves center Evan Ferguson with Gardner-Webb, Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland with Davidson, and Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham with Kentucky.
Coal Grove’s Abbey Hicks committed to play basketball and run cross country at Alice Lloyd College. Wheelersburg’s Natalie Brammer signed to run cross country and track, and Portsmouth’s Madison Perry signed to play softball, with the University of Rio Grande.
Rowan County basketball standout Haven Ford visited the University of Louisville. The University of Cincinnati offered Boyd County basketball star Audrey Biggs. South Point basketball standout Karmen Bruton was offered by Olney (Illinois) Central College.
Jacksonville State offered South Charleston tackle Xavier Bausley. Virginia-Lynchburg offered former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking College. Coal Grove defensive back Clay Ferguson visited Ohio Northern, which offered Meigs offensive lineman Andrew Dodson.
The University of Pikeville offered Boyd County pitcher Jake Biggs. Cabell Midland offensive lineman Justice Hutchison committed to the University of Findlay. Lincoln County linebacker Nolan Shimp was offered by West Virginia State.
Ashland offensive lineman J.J. Jones was offered by Ashland University and Fairmont State. Jones and fellow Tomcats lineman Blake Messer earned preferred walk-on offers from Marshall. Jones, Messer and running back Brett Mullins visited Kentucky Christian.
Ohio University offered former Man basketball star Austin Ball, now of the Miller School in Albemarle, Virginia. Cabell Midland catcher Curtis Ball committed to Bluefield State. Concord offered Cabell Midland defensive tackle Nemo Roberts. Belfry defensive back Zayne Hatfield picked up an offer from Murray State.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Kaleigh Murphy became Coal Grove’s girls basketball’s all-time leading rebounder Thursday. Murphy has 693 rebounds, breaking the record of 688 set by Samantha Hall in 2005. She also holds the program’s single-game record for rebounds, with 18.
Ashland has beaten Raceland 20 times in a row in girls basketball. Former Boyd County and Huntington St. Joe basketball standout Hannah Roberts scored a career-high 25 points for South Carolina Upstate Thursday in a victory over Bob Jones University.
Grace Christian basketball player Sydney Cicenas scored 27 points and made 14 steals in a 50-30 win over Victory Baptist Academy. Heidi Adkins made 12 steals in that game for Grace Christian. Ravenswood boys basketball coach Mick Price won his 700th game last week, 63-54 over Buffalo.
Ironton St. Joe’s Bella Whaley scored her 1,000th point and grabbed her 750th rebound. Wheeling Park freshman Alexis Bordas scored 50 points against Parkersburg South on Saturday. Pikeville sophomore guard Trinity Rowe scored her 1,000th point Friday. Former Fairland basketball star Emily Chapman scored her 1,000th point at Cedarville University on Saturday.
EVARONI’S CLASSIC: Chesapeake and Tolsia’s girls basketball teams will play in the Second Evaroni’s Holiday Classic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ceredo-Kenova War Memorial building in Kenova.
The game pits against one another two former C-K players in Chesapeake’s Chris Ball and Tolsia’s Rick Morrone.
OVP HEALTH HOLIDAY INVITE: The OVP Health Holiday Invitational swim meet is scheduled for 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, at Marshall University’s Fitch Auditorium. The meet features host Huntington High, as well as Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, Huntington St. Joe, Hurricane, Point Pleasant, George Washington, Parkersburg and Man.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on all high school sports, but high school swim teams have been particularly hard hit,” said Doug Sheils, chief marketing and communications officer for OVP HEALTH. “The pandemic closed most pools across the state for quite a long time, forcing high school swimmers to find creative ways to stay in shape, and causing the cancellation of the majority of their swim meets last season. OVP Health wanted to do something to show support for these dedicated student athletes from across the region, so we are delighted to provide them with this opportunity to compete with each other in this exciting holiday swim meet.”
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Rose Hill Christian suspended its girls basketball program because of a low number of players. Belfry running back Isaac Dixon was named Kentucky’s Mr. Football.
Former Huntington High basketball star Tavian Dunn-Martin was named the Atlantic Sun Conference player of the week for the second time this season. Former Fairland basketball all-stater Kollin Van Horn was named the Cedarville University player of the week. Ashland football coach Tony Love retired.
Ashland won the Ashland Invitational wrestling tournament. Nelsonville-York’s boys snapped a 19-game losing streak to Athens.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.