HUNTINGTON — Two high school basketball arch rivals recently streaking in different directions meet Friday in the West Virginia Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship game.
Fifth-ranked Huntington High (9-3) entertains No. 6 Cabell Midland (11-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at HHS’ Lucas-Archer Gym. The winner plays host to the loser of Friday’s Section 2 contest featuring St. Albans (4-8) vs. Hurricane (8-10) in one region co-final. The loser will visit the winner of the Red Dragons-Redskins game.
Huntington High enters on a three-game losing skid, having fallen to Cabell Midland 49-42 on April 8, George Washington 62-51 on April 10 and Tolsia 51-50 on April 14. The Highlanders can blame rust for part of their woes, as they were quarantined from March 28 to April 8.
“We’re excited to be playing a competitive game against a good rival team,” HHS coach Ty Holmes said. “Our guys have been working hard preparing for this week and the postseason. I think it will be a good game.”
When on, Huntington High is among the better teams in the state. The Highlanders were dominant early in starting 9-0 to ascend from unranked in the preseason to No. 1 before COVID-19 hit the team. Included in that winning streak was a 58-50 triumph over Cabell Midland on March 23 at home.
“I’m sure they’ve been preparing, as well,” Holmes said of the Knights, who beat Spring Valley 67-42 in the sectional semifinals. “They have a good staff, as do I. I’m looking forward to it for our community.”
Cabell Midland enters on a six-game winning streak, having dispatched the Highlanders, Spring Valley twice, Woodrow Wilson, St. Albans and Parkersburg.
Knights coach J.J. Martin said his team must keep its composure, something it did well in its last game with Huntington High, but didn’t in the first contest when two players were ejected.
“I feel good,” Roberts said. “We obviously lost that first matchup. A lot of people don’t understand we only had five (varsity) guys and one of them got kicked out.”
Martin, though, said Huntington High is difficult to handle even at full strength.
“They’re good,” Martin said. “They have some good players who are big and strong and get after it. If we play like we did last time, I think we’ll be all right.”
Martin said his team is playing its best basketball at the right time.
“Going into this game, we’re playing a lot better,” Martin said. “I think our last game against Huntington High was a better representation of us. I think we have to go in and do what we’ve been preaching to the guys to do. We have to play good defense is the main thing.”
Each team is led by an all-stater. Cabell Midland 6-1 junior guard Chandler Schmidt averages 20 points per game, fourth-highest in the Mountain State Athletic Conference. Huntington High 6-5 senior Amare Smith scored 14.2 points per contest. Right behind him is the Knights’ K.K. Seibert at 13.8 points per game and Schmidt’s brother Dominic at 10.8. The Highlanders also feature two of the state’s premier sophomores in Brendan Hoffman, who averages 10.8 points per game, and Jaylen Motley, who scores 10.1 points per contest.