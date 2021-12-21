Huntington's Gunnell Hickman (15) drives the lane against Columbus Africentric's Preston Steele (11) during a boys basketball game in the Ironton Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Ironton High School.
Huntington's Gunnell Hickman (15) drives the lane against Columbus Africentric's Preston Steele (11) during a boys basketball game in the Ironton Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Ironton High School.
IRONTON — Huntington High made Africentric pay twice for late starts.
The Nubians (5-2) bus pulled on to the Conley Center parking lot five minutes before tipoff and the Columbus team started slowly in a 61-51 loss to the Highlanders Tuesday afternoon in boys high school basketball in the Ironton Classic.
HHS built a 13-point halftime lead, extended it to as many as 18, held off an Africentric surge that cut it to one, then scored the last nine points of the game to improve to 2-2.
The Nubians pulled within 52-51 after one of five dunks by Dailyn Swain with 2:27 left in the game. Africentric called timeout and Huntington High coach Ty Holmes took advantage to calm his team.
“I told them to play aggressive, be strong on defense and take care of the ball,” Holmes said. “We knew they’d make a run.”
Holmes said he was infinitely more pleased with his squad than he was in a 76-45 loss to Shady Spring on Tuesday.
“Our guys stuck together and played as a team, unlike last game,” Holmes said. “This was a good win for us.”
The Highlanders never trailed and used Jaylen Motley’s 12 points in the first half to take a 29-16 lead into halftime.
Huntington High came out strong in the third quarter and looked to make the game a rout. Mikey Johnson scored two of his team-high 24 points at the 2:54 mark of the period to give the Highlanders a 41-23 lead. From there, Africentric became a different team.
Dyson Bibens’ basket started a 12-1 run that moved the Nubians within 42-35 by the end of the third quarter. Swain opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to pull within four. HHS stretched the lead back to 11, only to see Swain start a 12-2 run with a dunk.
Huntington High refused to fold. Gunnell Hickman made a layup with 1:36 left to make it 54-51. After a timeout, Motley made two free throws and Hickman made another layup on a fast break with 48 seconds left to make it 58-51. Mahki Jackson sank a foul shot and Johnson scored on a dunk for his 24th point to set the score.
“We didn’t know a lot about them and had been working on what we needed to work on,” Holmes said. “Our defense stepped up and played well.”
Motley scored 18 points. Swain led Africentric with 22 points.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.