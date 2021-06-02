ONA — Justin Legg belted a home run and 2-run single to lead Huntington High to a 4-2 win over Cabell Midland on Wednesday in the winner’s bracket in the Class AAA Region 4, Section 1 Tournament at Cabell Midland.
The Highlanders are now in the winner’s bracket at 2-0 and await the winner of an elimination game. Huntington just has to win once to advance to the regional.
On the mound, Braden Shepherd got the start and went the distance for the win.
Huntington scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth. Legg had a solo homer in the fifth and two-run single in the sixth.
The Knights got their runs on a stolen base at second when Legg, playing shortstop, mishandled the throw and a run scored. Noah Farrar knocked in the other run for Cabell Midland in the sixth.
“Justin’s homer was huge,” Highlanders coach John Dennison said. “He then got the big 2-RBI single. Atoned for that error.”
Dennison saluted the effort Shepherd turned in.
“He pitched his (expletive) off,” Dennison said. “He did a good job. I’m proud of Braden, Justin and the seniors.”
The Knights face the winner of Wednesday’s elimination game between Spring Valley and Lincoln County. That game is likely Thursday. The Highlanders then get that winner and need just one victory to take the title.
HUNTINGTON 000 022 0 — 4 8 1
CABELL MIDLAND 000 101 0x — 2 8 3
Shepherd and Gaul; Lingenfelter, Kingery 5, Collins 6 and Ball.
Hitting: (H) Legg HR, 3 RBI; Conn 2-3, 2B; O’Malley 2B, Gaul 2-3, 2BI; (CM) Farrar RBI.