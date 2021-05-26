CHARLESTON -- Braden Shepherd struck out six in six innings to help Huntington High defeat Cabell Midland 7-3 Tuesday night in the Mountain State Athletic Conference high school baseball tournament semifinals at Power Park.
Braedon Gaul went 2 for 2 with a triple and two runs batted in for the Highlanders, who met Hurricane Wednesday night for the championship. Shepherd went 2 for 3 and drove in one run.
The Knights took an early lead when Corey Sweeney tripled home a run. Huntington High pulled away with a four-run fourth inning. Drew Elkins went 2 for 4 for Cabell Midland and pitched three no-hit innings.
The victory was HHS' second in three games with the Knights this season.
CABELL MIDLAND 100 110 0 -- 3 6 4
HUNTINGTON HIGH 100 402 x -- 7 3 1
Elkins, Fetty (4), Shouldis (6) and Ball; Shepherd, Williams (7) and Gaul.
Hitting: (CM) Elkins 2-4, Sweeney 3B, Holley 3B; (HH) Gaul 2-2 3B 2 RBI.
RACELAND 15, ASHLAND 3: Winning pitcher Jake Holtzapfel struck out seven and held the Tomcats in check as the Rams won at home.
Kirk Pence drove in three runs for Raceland. Chase Thornberry and Clay Coldiron each were 2 for 3 with two RBI. Sawyer Alley went 2 for 3 for Ashland.
BOYD COUNTY 7, JOHNSON CENTRAL 6: The Lions (22-10) rallied from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Golden Eagles (19-13) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Alex Martin drove in two runs, including the game-winner.
Softball
ASHLAND 6, RACELAND 5: Kendall Hilliard hit a three-run home run to lead the Kittens (16-13) past the host Rams (25-8).
Kenzi Robinson hit a two-run homer and was the winning pitcher. Cameron Davidson and Chloe Collins homered for Raceland.
WINFIELD 6, SISSONVILLE 3: Kenzie Hale smashed a three-run homer to lift the Generals (17-3) over the Indians (13-4). Kennedy Dean went 2 for 4 with a home run. Taylor Oxley homered for Sissonville.
Track
POINT PLEASANT WINS QUAD: Point Pleasant's boys and girls won titles at a quad meet at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on Tuesday.
The Big Blacks girls scored 92 points. Buffalo was second with 74, followed by Wahama with 26 and Hannan with eight. Elicia Wood won three events -- the 100-meter dash in 13.52 seconds, 100-meter hurdles in 16.00 and high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches -- to lead Point Pleasant. Addi Cottrill won the discus, throwing 126-02, and the shot put, with a heave of 36-06.
Point Pleasant's boys accumulated 128 points. Buffalo was second with 66, followed by Wahama with 32 and Hannan with zero. Preston Taylor won the 100 in 11.57 and the 400 in 52.62. Luke Derenberger won the high jump at 5-8 and the long jump at 19-4.25. Cody Schultz took the shot at 40-06 and the discus at 145-11.
RUSSELL WINS EKC: Russell's boys clinched the Eastern Kentucky Conference meet by finishing second in the final event, the 4x400 relay, in Morehead, Kentucky.
The Red Devils totaled 117 points to edge Rowan County by two. Greenup County was third with 111, followed by Boyd County with 73, Bath County 68, East Carter 65, West Carter 53, Nicholas County 43, Russell B 16, Rowan County B 7, Greenup County B 6, Morgan County 5 and Fleming County 2.
Rowan County won the girls title with 146 points. Boyd County placed second with 99, followed by Bath County with 75, Russell 72, East Carter 60, Fleming County 60, Morgan County 58, Greenup County 35, West Carter 34, Nicholas County 9 and Fleming County B 5.
POSTPONEMENTS: Ironton's Division III region semifinal softball game with Westfall Wednesday was postponed until 2 p.m. Thursday.