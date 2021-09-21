The Huntington High School football team's student section, named after the soft drink, will cheer for the team atop the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA rankings when the Highlanders (4-0) visit No. 24 Capital (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Laidley Field.
Huntington High has 14 points, one-half point more than No. 2 Martinsburg (4-0) and one point more than University (4-0) and Jefferson (4-0), which are tied for third.
The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight designated as home teams in the first round.
Defending state champion South Charleston (3-0, 12.67) is fifth, Bridgeport and Princeton, both 3-0 with 11.67 points, are tied for sixth. Cabell Midland (3-1, 9.75) is eighth entering Friday's 7 p.m. home game with Parkersburg (2-2, 6.75), which is tied with Spring Mills (2-2) for 15th. Spring Valley and George Washington, both 3-1 with 9.5 points, are tied for ninth. Greenbrier East, Lincoln County (3-1, 8.75), John Marshall and Brooke are Nos. 11 through 14, respectively. Hurricane (1-3) is 28th.
In Class AA, Frankfort (4-0, 11.25) is No. 1. Poca (2-0, 9.5) is tied with Independence at No. 5. Logan (3-1, 6.75) is 12th. Winfield (2-2, 4.75) is tied for 18th. Wayne (1-3, 1.5) is 31st.
East Hardy (4-0, 8.25) is No. 1 in Class A. Man (2-1, 6.33) is sixth. Buffalo (1-1, 4.5), No. 1 last week, tumbled to a tie for 18th. Wahama (0-3, 0.0) and Tolsia (0-2, 0.0) are tied for 36th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
