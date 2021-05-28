HUNTINGTON — On the Little League field where their careers started, a trio of Huntington High baseball players signed to play in college.
Pitcher Gabe Carter and catcher Braeden Gaul signed with the University of Rio Grande, and second baseman Justin Legg with Kentucky Christian University, during a ceremony at Huntington Little League on Thursday. The trio penned their names to National letters of Intent at 4 p.m., then helped the Highlanders to an 8-6 victory over Lincoln County two hours later at HHS’ Cook-Holbrook Field.
Legg selected KCU in Grayson, Kentucky, over West Virginia Wesleyan and Marietta. He said he liked all three schools.
“KCU really stood out,” said Legg, who plans to go into athletic training. “My faith is important to me and going to KCU will be a good experience. I can stay close to home, but it’s far enough away. I’ll have to go and earn my stripes.”
Carter and Gaul said they are thrilled to remain battery mates. Both caught Rio Grande’s coaches attention via a mutual friend, former RedStorm catcher Dylan Shockley, a former Minford High School star and current catcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
“They got my name through him and reached out to me,” Carter said of URG’s coaches.
Carter, who plans to major in sports education and physical fitness, said he figures he can see early time on the mound as a reliever.
Gaul, who plans to major in accounting, said he also considered Kentucky Christian and Ohio Valley University.
“It’s near home, but not too far away,” Gaul said.